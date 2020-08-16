A 13-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on Friday. Reportedly, the girl had gone missing after she went to relieve herself in a farmland in Pakaria village of Isanagar area. Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and sent to jail, the police said. The police added that the autopsy report has confirmed strangulation.

Incident Family claims girl's eyes were gouged out, tongue cut

The girl, who was a Dalit, had gone missing on Friday afternoon. The father told NDTV, "[We] found her in the sugarcane field. Her eyes had been gouged out. Her tongue was cut and strangled with a dupatta." An autopsy report later confirmed rape, however, it did not mention that her eyes were gouged out or that her tongue was cut, the police said.

Arrest 2 arrested for murder, gangrape: Lakhimpur Kheri SP

Satyendra Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur Kheri, said they have arrested Santosh Yadav and Sanjay Gautam in connection with the incident. According to TOI, an FIR was filed under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) and SC/ST Act at Isanagar Police Station. IPC Section 376(D) and POCSO were added after the rape was confirmed. Kumar said they will also invoke the National Security Act.

Reason Accused had tiff with girl's family over defecation in farmland

SHO Isanagar told TOI that accused Sanjay had had a tiff with the girl's family in the past over defecation in his farmland. The girl was found in his sugarcane field. "During interrogation, Sanjay has accepted to have killed the girl along with Santosh, who is also a Dalit," the SHO said, adding that the girl's eyes were injured due to sharp sugarcane leaves.

