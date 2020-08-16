Even as the coronavirus outbreak has shown no signs of letting up in India, preparations are underway for the Parliament's upcoming monsoon session. Earlier in March, the coronavirus lockdown had forced the Parliament's budget session to a premature end. Reportedly, in the upcoming session, precautions will be taken to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. Here are more details.

Arrangements Proposals for UV system in air-conditioning

Sources told NDTV that chambers and galleries of both Houses in the Parliament will be used for seating to ensure social distancing. Reportedly, there are also proposals for an ultraviolet irradiation system in the air-conditioning unit of the Rajya Sabha to kill microbes. These preparations are underway to ensure the Parliament is ready for the monsoon session, whenever the government decides to convene Parliament.

Arrangements Screens to be set up in chambers and galleries

Further, four large display screens (85 inches) will be set up in the chambers and six smaller screens (40 inches) in the galleries, along with communication consoles and cables to transmit real-time audio-visual signals to allow debates and discussions while social distancing. Polycarbonate sheets will also be installed to separate the Officials Gallery from the chamber.

Seating Seats reserved for PM, Union Ministers

Parties will be allotted seats in either the chamber or the galleries of the Rajya Sabha based on their strength. Others will be seated in the Lok Sabha in two blocks—one for the ruling party, and the second for others. The Prime Minister, Union Ministers, Leaders of the House and Opposition, former PMs will have seats reserved in the chamber of the Rajya Sabha.

Other details Officials and Press Gallery to also follow social distancing

Reportedly, the Officials Gallery and the Press Gallery will each seat 15 persons to ensure social distancing. Last week, sources had told NDTV that the seven reporters would be allowed in the Rajya Sabha Press Gallery and 15 in the Lok Sabha, apart from news agencies PTI, UNI, and state-run Doordarshan. No temporary or session pass holding-reporters will be allowed.

Session As per norm, session must begin before September 23