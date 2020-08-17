On Sunday, India reported over 57,000 new coronavirus infections, bringing the nationwide tally to 26.47 lakh. With over 960 more fatalities on Sunday, the death toll also crossed 51,000.

At least six states and union territories independently reported record single-day spikes: Odisha (2,924 new cases), Rajasthan (1,317), Punjab (1,165), Madhya Pradesh (1,022), Chhattisgarh (576), and Chandigarh (93).

Here are more updates.