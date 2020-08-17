Last updated on Aug 17, 2020, 12:52 am
Written bySiddhant Pandey
On Sunday, India reported over 57,000 new coronavirus infections, bringing the nationwide tally to 26.47 lakh. With over 960 more fatalities on Sunday, the death toll also crossed 51,000.
At least six states and union territories independently reported record single-day spikes: Odisha (2,924 new cases), Rajasthan (1,317), Punjab (1,165), Madhya Pradesh (1,022), Chhattisgarh (576), and Chandigarh (93).
Here are more updates.
Till 8 am on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 25,89,682 COVID-19 cases, including 49,980 deaths, 6,77,444 active cases, and 18,62,258 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 26,47,268 cases and 51,047 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries also reached 19.8 lakh.
Maharashtra: 5,95,865 total cases, 20,037 deaths, 4,17,123 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 3,38,055 total cases, 5,766 deaths, 2,78,270 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 2,89,829 total cases, 2,650 deaths, 2,01,234 recoveries.
Karnataka: 2,26,966 total cases, 3,947 deaths, 1,41,491 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 1,54,418 total cases, 2,449 deaths, 1,00,432 recoveries.
Delhi: 1,52,580 total cases, 4,196 deaths, 1,37,561 recoveries.
West Bengal: 1,16,498 total cases, 2,428 deaths, 86,771 recoveries.
A record spike of 1,317 cases brought Rajasthan's total to 61,296. 876 patients have died while 46,604 have recovered.
Odisha reported 2,924 new cases—the biggest single-day spike yet—bringing the total to 60,050, including 42,277 recoveries. The death toll is 343 (excluding 53 non-COVID deaths).
Madhya Pradesh saw a record spike of 1,022 cases. The total reached 45,455 with 1,105 deaths and 34,038 recoveries.
Chhattisgarh reported a record spike of 576 new cases bringing the total to 15,621, including 142 deaths and 10,235 recoveries.
1,165 more people tested positive in Punjab, marking the biggest spike so far. The total has reached 31,206 including 812 deaths and 19,431 recoveries.
A record spike of 93 cases brought Chandigarh's total to 2,102, including 29 deaths and 1,137 recoveries.
Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh reported massive spikes of 11,111, 8,012, 7,040, 5,950, and 4,357 cases respectively.
For the third consecutive day, West Bengal reported over 3,000 new cases. The total has reached 76,875 with 3,066 new cases. 189 patients have died in the state while 55,215 have recovered.
Delhi's daily new cases dipped to 652.
