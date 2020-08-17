Hi,
On Monday, a fire broke out on the sixth floor of the Parliament Annexe Building in Delhi, after which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, multiple reports said.
The blaze was said to be brought under control at the time of the press.
Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service said they were alerted about the blaze around 7:30 am.
Here's more.
The fire is believed to have sparked due to a short circuit, said Garg. It started in room number 6 and fortunately, the damage remained restricted to the same room.
No casualties were reported immediately, but an investigation has been launched into the incident.
To note, proceedings in the Parliament have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
