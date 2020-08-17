Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan became a non-favorite among Twitter users after he met Emine Erdogan, Turkey's First Lady, on a trip to Istanbul while shooting for his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. His meeting comes amid strained India and Turkey ties and reports that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government is funding radical Islamist organizations in the country. Read on for more details on this.

Meeting Khan, in Istanbul for work, initiated the meeting

Emine hosted Khan at the presidential residence in the country's capital. It was Khan who initiated the meeting, said Turkish media reports. Khan is learned to have told Emine, Erdogan's wife, about the social responsibility projects he undertook, including the Water Foundation. He also told her about his wife's brief stay in Turkey, about his mother Zeenat Hussain, and his association with cinema.

Twitter post On Twitter, Emine wrote she was happy Aamir chose Turkey

Sharing images from their meeting on Twitter, Emine wrote she had a fruitful conversation with Khan. "I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in different parts of Turkey," her Twitter post read. The movie, a remake of 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, will be shot in Nigde, Adana, and Istanbul.

Twitter Post Here is Emine's tweet

I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it! pic.twitter.com/3rSCMmAOMW — Emine Erdoğan (@EmineErdogan) August 15, 2020

Reception Khan quite conveniently forgot Turkey's consistent attacks on India

However, the smiling pictures of Khan and Emine miffed Indian internet users, who slammed the actor for not considering how Turkey has been running a concerted campaign against India. Erdogan's regime sided with Pakistan last year after India abrogated Article 370, which bestowed a special status to J&K. Turkey had questioned the move, citing "excesses" by Indian forces in the Valley and "humanitarian crisis."

Do you know? In fact, Pakistan appreciated Turkey's "support" towards its Kashmir's stand

Earlier this month, Pakistani President Arif Alvi posted a tweet saying that Erdogan has lent support to the country's Kashmir cause. "Turkish President assured that his country would continue to support Pakistan's stance on Kashmir as both brotherly countries have similar goals," the tweet read.

Threat Further, Turkey is also supporting radical Islamic groups against India

Turkey supporting Pakistan is not the only driving force behind poor ties between Ankara and Delhi. In July, an HT report said that Erdogan was emboldening radical outfits in Kashmir and Kerala. A senior government official said that New Delhi assessed Turkey "as the hub of anti-India activities" after Pakistan. Turkey wanted to exert influence among South Asian Muslims to challenge Saudi Arabia globally.

Claims There's credible information about Turkey funding nefarious outfits in India

The report added that several religious seminars are being funded by the Erdogan government. The country also takes few freshly-minted radicals to Turkey to "reinforce their beliefs." Indian intelligence officials also learned of a Kerala-based outfit that has been getting funds from Turkey regularly. Some members of this group also traveled to Qatar to seek money from people from Turkey, an official added.

Tweets Unsurprisingly, Twitter users had a lot of questions

Naturally, his proximity with Emine got Khan ire. Few Twitter users asked to keep his political views in mind before watching his movies. "Did Aamir Khan meet Turkey's President, Erdogan, and his family as an Actor or as Ambassador of somebody else? This meeting shouldn't be taken as an ordinary meeting, (sic)" one person wrote. Another reminded that he didn't attend the Shalom India fest.

Twitter Post His past movies were dug out as well

Previously he promoted Anti-Hindu things by his movies.



Now he met with enemies of INDIA.



This man Aamir Khan han no shame#AamirKhan @aamir_khan pic.twitter.com/CRyvtMSq47 — Spike🚩 (@khiladi_fanatic) August 16, 2020

Twitter Post "Choose your heroes wisely," wrote another