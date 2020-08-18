India on Monday reported roughly 54,000 new coronavirus infections. The nationwide tally has reached 27.01 lakh while the death toll neared 52,000 with over 800 more fatalities on Monday. At least four states and union territories independently reported record single-day spikes in cases: Kerala (1,725 new cases), Punjab (1,492), Rajasthan (1,334), and Chandigarh (114). Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 26,47,664 COVID-19 cases, 50,921 deaths

Till 8 am on Monday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 26,47,664 COVID-19 cases, including 50,921 deaths, 6,76,900 active cases, and 19,19,843 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 27,01,576 cases and 51,926 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the number of recoveries also reached 19.75 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Monday

Maharashtra: 6,04,358 total cases, 20,265 deaths, 4,28,514 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 3,43,945 total cases, 5,886 deaths, 2,83,937 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 2,96,609 total cases, 2,732 deaths, 2,09,100 recoveries. Karnataka: 2,33,283 total cases, 4,062 deaths, 1,48,562 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 1,58,216 total cases, 2,515 deaths, 1,04,808 recoveries. Delhi: 1,53,367 total cases, 4,214 deaths, 1,38,301 recoveries. West Bengal: 1,19,578 total cases, 2,473 deaths, 89,703 recoveries.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Kerala reported 1,725 new cases—the biggest spike—bringing the total to 46,140. The death toll is 169 (excluding a Mahe native's death in Kannur) while 30,025 people have recovered. Rajasthan reported a record spike of 1,334 cases. The total reached 62,630, including 887 deaths and 47,654 recoveries. A record spike of 114 cases brought Chandigarh's total to 2,216, including 30 deaths and 1,183 recoveries.

Information Record spike of 1,492 cases in Punjab

Punjab reported 1,492 new cases, marking the biggest spike so far. Punjab MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali revealed that he has tested positive for the virus. The state's total reached 32,695 cases, which includes 862 deaths and 20,180 recoveries.

Key updates 20 UP Assembly staffers infected; Bengal reports 3,000+ new cases

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu reported spikes of 8,493, 6,780, 6,317, and 5,890 cases. Uttar Pradesh saw a spike of 4,186 new cases. 20 staff members of the state Assembly also tested positive, three days before the session begins. West Bengal reported a massive spike of 3,080 cases. 843 new cases brought Jharkhand's total to 24,067 with 255 deaths and 15,348 recoveries.

Key updates Telangana, Delhi report under 1,000 new cases