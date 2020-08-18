As India reels under coronavirus catastrophe, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, chairperson of Biocon Ltd., joined the long list of famous personalities to test positive for the highly-contagious disease. In a tweet last night, Shaw said that she had "added to the COVID count (sic)." Other prominent personalities to test positive from Karnataka are Chief Minister Yediyurappa and ex-CM Siddaramaiah. Here are more details.

Just last month, Shaw had commented on immunization strategy

67-year-old Shaw is actively involved in India's COVID-19 struggle, regularly dishing out tips for the government to mitigate the impact. In July, she said the government needed to prepare an immunization strategy to make vaccines available when they arrive. She suggested administering a vaccine to at least "20% of the high-risk population," while also underscoring that it translated to 200-300 million people.

Details Recently, Biocon got approval for COVID-19 drug

Moreover, merely a few weeks ago, Shaw's Biocon got a major approval from Drug Controller General Of India to sell its Itolizumab drug for treating "moderate-to-severe" coronavirus symptoms. The drug Itolizumab, more widely known as ALZUMAb, was first launched in 2013 for treating chronic plaque psoriasis. Till July 13, 2020, around 150 people were said to have recovered from coronavirus, courtesy the aforementioned drug.

Statement Shaw was also critical of Russia's vaccine claims

Shaw, one of the most successful businesspersons in India, recently questioned claims by a Russian company of having developed a COVID-19 vaccine. The firm, Gamaleya National Research Center, had not released data from Phase-I or Phase-II human trials. As per PTI, Shaw said, "If launching a vaccine prior to completion of Phase-III trials is acceptable to Russia, well so be it".

Twitter Post Shaw, who was involved in COVID-19 fight, tested positive

I have added to the Covid count by testing positive. Mild symptoms n I hope it stays that way. — Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) August 17, 2020

