The Punjab government has imposed additional restrictions in all cities across the state starting Tuesday in light of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in urban areas. The government has put special focus on Jalandhar, Ludhiana, and Patiala, which have been the worst-hit areas across the state. Of late, Punjab has been witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases. Here are more details.

Details Fresh restrictions necessary due to spike in infections: Punjab government

A Punjab government spokesperson said that the fresh restrictions were necessary given the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in urban areas. Additional restrictions have been imposed within municipal limits of all the cities of Punjab from Tuesday until further orders, a statement said. Among the restrictions is a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am barring all non-essential activities across all cities.

Restrictions Non-essential shops, shopping malls shut on Sundays

Restaurants, hotels, and other hospitality units would only remain open until 8:30 pm. Shops and shopping malls would remain open until 8:00 pm. Restaurants or hotels situated within shopping malls and liquor vends would remain open until 8:30 pm. Shops selling non-essential commodities and shopping malls will remain closed on Sundays across the state as per older guidelines.

Allowed These activities are allowed

Essential activities including operation of multiple shifts will be permitted. Movement of persons and goods on national and state highways is allowed along with the unloading of cargo. People will also be allowed to travel to their destinations after disembarking buses, trains, and airplanes. All industries operating with two-three shifts will be allowed to remain open.

Information Additional curbs in Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala

Apart from these restrictions, shops selling non-essential commodities and shopping malls will also remain closed on Saturdays in Jalandhar, Ludhiana, and Patiala, until further orders are issued. People in the three cities have been asked to avoid unnecessary travel over the weekend.

Outbreak Over 32,000 cases in Punjab; nearly 1,500 dead