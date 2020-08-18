Last updated on Aug 18, 2020, 06:36 pm
Written bySiddhant Pandey
The Punjab government has imposed additional restrictions in all cities across the state starting Tuesday in light of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in urban areas.
The government has put special focus on Jalandhar, Ludhiana, and Patiala, which have been the worst-hit areas across the state.
Of late, Punjab has been witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Here are more details.
A Punjab government spokesperson said that the fresh restrictions were necessary given the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in urban areas.
Additional restrictions have been imposed within municipal limits of all the cities of Punjab from Tuesday until further orders, a statement said.
Among the restrictions is a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am barring all non-essential activities across all cities.
Restaurants, hotels, and other hospitality units would only remain open until 8:30 pm.
Shops and shopping malls would remain open until 8:00 pm.
Restaurants or hotels situated within shopping malls and liquor vends would remain open until 8:30 pm.
Shops selling non-essential commodities and shopping malls will remain closed on Sundays across the state as per older guidelines.
Essential activities including operation of multiple shifts will be permitted.
Movement of persons and goods on national and state highways is allowed along with the unloading of cargo.
People will also be allowed to travel to their destinations after disembarking buses, trains, and airplanes.
All industries operating with two-three shifts will be allowed to remain open.
Apart from these restrictions, shops selling non-essential commodities and shopping malls will also remain closed on Saturdays in Jalandhar, Ludhiana, and Patiala, until further orders are issued. People in the three cities have been asked to avoid unnecessary travel over the weekend.
As of Monday, Punjab reported a total of 32,695 cases after witnessing a record single-day spike of 1,492 cases.
20,180 patients in the state have been discharged, while 862 have died.
Ludhiana is the worst-hit district with 7,094 cases and 256 deaths, followed by Jalandhar (4,258 cases and 105 deaths), and Patiala (3,797 cases and 83 deaths).
