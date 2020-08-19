India on Sunday reported over 63,000 new coronavirus infections, bringing the nationwide tally to 27.66 lakh. The death toll also crossed 53,000 with over 1,000 more fatalities on Sunday.

At least six states independently reported record single-day spikes in cases: West Bengal (3,175 new cases), Kerala (1,758), Punjab (1,705), Rajasthan (1,347), Jharkhand (1,266), and Chhattisgarh (808).

Here are more updates.