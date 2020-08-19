The medical condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee has deteriorated on Wednesday after he developed signs of a lung infection, said the Army's Research & Referral (R&R) Hospital in Delhi. The 84-year-old, who had undergone brain surgery to remove a blood clot, has also tested positive for COVID-19. He continues to remain on ventilator support, the hospital said in its statement.

"There has been a decline in the medical condition of Hon'ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee as he has developed features of lung infection," the Army's Research & Referral Hospital said in a statement. "He continues to be on ventilatory support and is currently being managed by a team of specialists," the hospital in the Delhi Cantonment area stated.

The news of Mukherjee's declining health condition comes only hours after his son, Abhijit Mukherjee, tweeted that his father has shown "positive signs" of improvement. "With all your good wishes and sincere efforts of the doctors, my father is stable now! His vital parameters continue to remain under control and manageable! Positive signs of his improvement is noticed (sic)," he posted on Twitter.

With All Your good wishes sincere efforts of the Doctors , my father is stable now ! His vital parameters continue to remain under control manageable ! Positive signs of his improvement is noticed ! I request you all to pray for His speedy recovery !🙏#PranabMukherjee — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 19, 2020

Mukherjee's son Abhijit has been providing updates on the health condition of the former President regularly. On Sunday, asserting that his father "will be back among us soon," he tweeted, "He is much better and stable than the preceeding days (sic)." "All his vital parameters are stable and he is responding to treatment... He will be back among us soon," he had stated.

The former President of India was rushed to the Army Hospital on August 10 for a critical surgery to remove a blood clot in his brain. He had reportedly suffered a fall at his residence in Delhi's Rajaji Marg a day before, which caused the blood clot. Before undergoing the surgery, Mukherjee had also tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

Before undergoing surgery, Mukherjee also took to Twitter to request people who came into contact with him to self-isolate and get tested for the novel coronavirus disease. He was a senior Congress party leader who was elected as the 13th President of India. He held the post from 2012 to 2017.

