The Supreme Court on Wednesday vindicated late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family by handing over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation. This development serves as a huge setback for the Maharashtra government and a big boost for their counterparts in Bihar. As it gave the much-sought-after judgment, the top court noted that Sushant was a brilliant actor. Here are more updates.

Backstory Context: The death of Bollywood actor uncovered many secrets

On June 14, Sushant, who won numerous hearts in his short-lived career in Bollywood, was found hanging at his Mumbai home. Mumbai Police said he died by suicide, was suffering from clinical depression and bipolar disorder. His fans lobbied against Bollywood A-listers, holding them responsible for his death. Thereafter, Mumbai Police summoned at least 40 people for interrogation, to understand what drove Sushant's "suicide."

Twist Probe focused on nepotism, favoritism, until Sushant's father blamed Rhea

Over a month after his demise, Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, alleging that she cheated on him, siphoned crores of rupees, while also slamming Mumbai Police for taking the probe in another direction. Thereafter, when a team from Bihar Police visited Mumbai, their counterparts didn't co-operate, sparking demands for a CBI probe. Bihar government also supported it.

Order Bihar Police can file FIR, Maharashtra must assist CBI: SC

As the case's focus shifted to a war of words between both states, SC was asked to decide on the matter. Today, a single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy said Bihar Police was within its rights to file the FIR, and that Maharashtra Police must co-operate with the top investigating body. SC also ordered CBI to look into future cases linked to Sushant's death.

Takeaways Sushant died untimely, his father must get justice, said SC

While giving the verdict, SC said, "Sushant Singh Rajput was a talented actor and died before his full potential could be realized." Justice Roy also said Sushant's "family and admirers" are eyeing an outcome and an impartial probe would give the same. "The outcome of the probe would be a measure of justice for Sushant's father, who lost his only son," he added.

Quote SC said innocents who have been vilified will get justice

"When both states (Bihar, Maharashtra) make acrimonious allegations of political interference against each other, the legitimacy of the probe comes under a cloud. An unbiased probe will result in justice for the innocents who are targets of the vilification campaign," SC went on.

Reaction Bihar CM pleased with verdict; Maha HM reserved opinion

Welcoming the verdict, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said they stand vindicated. Sushant's bereaved father had earlier approached him. Speaking to NDTV, he said, "The Supreme Court's order proves that there is no political interference in this matter. We have been vindicated." Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who didn't favor a CBI probe, said the government would comment after receiving the order's copy.

Statement Truth will remain the same: Rhea's lawyer on her behalf

In her first reaction, Rhea said the truth will remain the same and she will cooperate with all agencies as she did with Mumbai Police and Enforcement Directorate. "SC after examining the facts and circumstances of the case and the report of the Mumbai Police has observed that it will be the desired justice. Rhea herself called for a CBI investigation," her lawyer said.

