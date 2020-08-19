As part of the plan to "unlock" from the coronavirus lockdown, hotels have been allowed to reopen in Delhi. However, gyms will continue to remain shut in the national capital. Notably, the federal guidelines for 'Unlock 3.0' have allowed the reopening of gymnasiums. However, authorities said the decision to keep gyms shut in Delhi was taken amid fears that the outbreak might worsen.

Details Hotels to reopen; weekly markets allowed on trial basis

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday gave its approval to reopen hotels in the national capital. The move will likely impact around four lakh people employed in the hotel industry. It also allowed the reopening of weekly markets on a trial basis. Officials told Hindustan Times that the trial period for the weekly markets could be between a week or 10 days.

Gyms Gyms not allowed to reopen; decision to be taken later

The DDMA, however, has not given a nod for the reopening of gymnasiums and yoga centers. Reportedly, a decision in this regard will be taken at a later stage in another DDMA meeting. The office of Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal, who is also the DDMA Chairperson, had indicated that allowing local weekly markets and gyms to reopen may lead to more coronavirus infections.

Backstory Kejriwal government had been pushing for reopening of gyms

Meanwhile, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government had been pushing for the reopening of hotels, gyms, and weekly markets since the Unlock 3.0 phase started earlier this month. The Delhi government had also sent two proposals to the L-G in this regard earlier, citing the declining number of coronavirus infections in the national capital. The second such proposal had been sent earlier this month.

Outbreak How bad is the outbreak in Delhi?