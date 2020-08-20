India on Wednesday reported the biggest single-day spike of over 69,000 new coronavirus infections. The nationwide tally has reached 28.35 lakh while the death toll crossed 54,000 with over 900 more fatalities.

At least four states independently reported record single-day spikes in cases: Maharashtra (13,165 new cases), Uttar Pradesh (5,156), Haryana (994), and Kerala (2,333).

Here are more updates.