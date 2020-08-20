Last updated on Aug 20, 2020, 02:47 am
Hi,
Logout
Written bySiddhant Pandey
India on Wednesday reported the biggest single-day spike of over 69,000 new coronavirus infections. The nationwide tally has reached 28.35 lakh while the death toll crossed 54,000 with over 900 more fatalities.
At least four states independently reported record single-day spikes in cases: Maharashtra (13,165 new cases), Uttar Pradesh (5,156), Haryana (994), and Kerala (2,333).
Here are more updates.
Till 8 am on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 27,67,273 COVID-19 cases, including 52,889 deaths, 6,76,514 active cases, and 20,37,870 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 28,35,679 cases and 54,002 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries also reached 20.95 lakh.
Maharashtra: 6,28,642 total cases, 21,033 deaths, 4,46,881 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 3,55,449 total cases, 6,123 deaths, 2,96,171 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 3,16,003 total cases, 2,906 deaths, 2,26,372 recoveries.
Karnataka: 2,49,590 total cases, 4,327 deaths, 1,64,150 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 1,67,510 total cases, 2,638 deaths, 1,15,227 recoveries.
Delhi: 1,56,139 total cases, 4,235 deaths, 1,40,767 recoveries.
West Bengal: 1,25,922 total cases, 2,581 deaths, 95,663 recoveries.
Maharashtra reported a record 13,165 new cases.
5,156 more people tested positive in Uttar Pradesh—the biggest spike—including Minister of State for MSME, Khadi and Village Industry Chaudhary Udaybhan Singh.
A record spike of 994 cases brought Haryana's total to 49,930, including 567 deaths and 42,056 recoveries.
Kerala saw a record spike of 2,333 cases. The total reached 50,231 with 182 cases and 32,607 deaths.
Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu reported massive spikes of 9,742, 8,642, and 5,795 cases.
West Bengal reported 3,169 cases, the second-biggest spike.
1,683 more cases in Punjab brought the total to 36,083. 920 people have died in the state while 22,703 have recovered.
Delhi registered 1,398 more cases.
Rajasthan reported 1,312 new cases. The total reached 65,289 with 910 deaths and 49,433 recoveries.
Love India news?
Subscribe to stay updated.