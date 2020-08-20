More than a year after the abrogation of Article 370, the Centre decided to withdraw 10,000 troops from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, an order released on Wednesday evening said. Nearly 80,000 paramilitary personnel were deployed in the region, as a violent fallout of the historic move was expected. The Ministry of Home Affairs took the decision after reviewing the on-ground situation.

Background Context: Citing terror threats, Centre mobilized troops

On August 5, before the special status was revoked from the erstwhile state, Centre mobilized thousands of personnel. Days before the action in Parliament, Lieutenant-General KJS Dhillon announced to media that Pakistan-sponsored terrorists planned an attack on Amarnath Yatra. The yatra was canceled, troops sent to the Valley due to "threat," and merely days later Home Minister Amit Shah announced the bifurcation of J&K.

Details In a surprise move, Centre said troops will return

The presence of armed personnel helped the BJP-led Centre curtail violent episodes but also earned it criticism from opposition parties, who asked why were troops stationed if the volatile Valley was "relatively calm." Last evening, in a surprise statement, MHA said, "It has been decided to withdraw 100 cos of CAPF with immediate effect from J&K and revert back to their respective locations."

Decision Counter-terrorist grid intact, troops deserve rest: Official on Centre's move

Of the 100 companies, 40 belong to CRPF, and 20 are from SSB, BSF, and CISF each. According to News 18, SSB, CISF, and BSF companies were deployed in both Jammu and Kashmir regions. A senior CAPF official told that counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist grid was working well in J&K, hence, it was decided to withdraw the troops, and give them "rest, recuperation and training."

Report MHA adjudged that security has improved in J&K

People privy to the development told the daily that although the final decision rested with MHA, inputs from local authorities were also considered. On the eve of the anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, MHA prepared a report to judge the security in J&K. It was concluded that security has improved and that 150 terrorists, including the dreaded Riyaz Naikoo, were gunned down.

Claims Recruitment in militancy also down, claimed MHA

Moreover, the report also claimed the number of youth joining militancy has dropped by 40%. Between January 1 and July 15, 2019, 188 terror-related incidences were reported in the Valley. It came down to 120 for the same time period this year. Last year, 51 grenade attacks happened in Kashmir during the aforementioned time period and this year merely 21 attacks took place.

CRPF Nearly 182 companies have been withdrawn till now

In December, 82 companies were asked to return, and with the latest order, 182 companies now stand withdrawn from the UT. Now, CRPF will have 60 battalions, having 1,000 personnel each, in the Valley, along with other units. "Compared to the kind of mobilization that was done in July-August 2019, only 10% of troops will now remain in the Valley," a CRPF official said.

Details Recently, J&K got new L-G; 4G services returned on "trial"