Even as COVID-19 continues to keep most of India home-bound, the crisis, worst to be seen in a century, is nowhere near an end. Every passing day, tens of thousands of cases are surfacing in the country, and now, a report from a leading private lab has suggested that 26% of the population might have already been infected. Here is more about it.

Report Antibody study report from Thyrocare

Dr. A Velumani, the MD of Thyrocare Labs, has told Reuters that the data from serological tests, conducted by his organization on about 2.7 lakh people, shows that 26% Indians (average) have already contracted the novel coronavirus disease. They have neutralizing antibodies in their blood, which is the immune response a body automatically generates to fight off the potentially deadly virus.

Advantage This means 1 in 4 are already infected, hence immune

The figure suggested by Dr. Velumani indicates that at least 1 in 4 Indians have already recovered from the virus and are now protected against it. In July, the company had provided an estimate of 15% but that was from a smaller sample of 53,000. Notably, it also indicates that we are gradually heading towards the scenario of herd immunity in India.

Quote "Antibodies uniform across all age groups"

"This is a much higher percentage than we had expected. The presence of antibodies is uniform across all age groups, including children," Velumani told Reuters.

Possibility Percentage could reach 40% by December

In fact, if the current trend of infections-recoveries continues, 40% of India's population will have antibodies against coronavirus, Dr. Velumani projected. Now, that would be a good piece of news as the more people are protected against the virus, the likelihood of infection for individuals who lack immunity would be lesser. For them, a vaccine, which could come by December, would be the answer.

Other benefits People with antibodies could also be useful in other ways