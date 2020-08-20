Lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who was held guilty of contempt for his tweets slamming Chief Justice of India and Supreme Court, told the apex court on Friday that he isn't apologetic for the posts, was merely discharging his duties as a citizen, and would accept any punishment cheerfully. Meanwhile, noting anyone can commit mistakes, SC asked him to reconsider his statement. Here's what happened.

Context Bhushan was seemingly unhappy with current CJI and his predecessors

In the tweets, which landed Bhushan in rough waters, he had derided CJI SA Bobde and the apex body. Posting a picture of CJI Bobde, riding a Harley Davidson bike, Bhushan wrote the former was enjoying while SC was locked down. The second tweet targeted the last four CJIs. He said history won't be kind to them for compromising the values of democracy and the judiciary.

Order Three-judge bench decided that Bhushan brought disrepute to SC

A three-judge bench of Justices Arun Mishra, BR Gavai, and Krishna Murari underlined last week that Bhushan's comments brought disrepute to SC while saying that quantum of punishment will be decided today. On Thursday, the apex court rejected Bhushan's submission, which pleaded that another bench should hand him over the punishment. He said he intended to file a review plea.

Statement Have been misunderstood, pained by it: Bhushan

Today, during the hearing, Justice Mishra assured Bhushan that his sentence won't be imposed until another bench decides on his review plea. Bhushan also expressed his disappointment with SC by saying, "I am pained not because of the would-be sentencing, but because I am being grossly misunderstood." He added, "I believe that open criticism is necessary to safeguard the democracy and its values."

What he said Bhushan submitted that he couldn't have kept quiet

The lawyer also said he couldn't wrap his head around the fact that SC concluded his tweets could "destabilize the pillar of Indian democracy." "I can only reiterate that these two tweets represented my bonafide beliefs, the expression of which must be permissible in any democracy," he added. Had I not spoken up, it would have qualified as a dereliction of duty, he added.

Quote Bhushan underscored that he was not seeking mercy

"My tweets need to be seen as an attempt for working for the betterment of the institution. My tweets were a small attempt to discharge what I consider my highest duty. I do not ask for mercy. I do not appeal for magnanimity," he said.

Verdict Notably, SC gave Bhushan two days to reconsider his words