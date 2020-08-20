The downpour that washed Delhi/NCR on Wednesday, continued well into Thursday, providing much-needed relief from the sweltering heat and also revealing how poorly-equipped the infrastructure of National Capital, and neighboring areas, is. While residents woke up to pleasant weather (temperature after overnight showers was reportedly 27 degrees), they also saw water-logged streets and suffered in traffic jams. Here are more details.

IMD alert The MeT Department has issued a yellow alert for Thursday

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the Delhi-NCR region, saying that the intensity of rain might be comparatively lower today, with moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms expected. South-Easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal and South-Westerly winds from the Arabian Sea have been adding to the moisture quotient in the air, the body said.

Water-logging Rain caused water-logging in many areas of Delhi-NCR

Delhi received around 32 mm of rain, which caused water-logging in many roads and underpasses. For example, the Prahladpur underpass was said to be severely waterlogged, as was the Jhilmil underpass. MB Road (Lal Kuan), Jhandewalan Temple, Raja Garden Flyover, Maa Anandamayee Marg were also water-logged. Heavy water-logging was also seen at Mayur Vihar phase 3.

Gurugram Gurugram suffered most, water-level swelled, cars floated

In yesterday's and today's heavy spell of rain, Gurugram has been the worst sufferer so far. Even posh localities of the Haryana city reported water-logging with social media images showing that cars were submerged. At least 18 junctures, especially Golf Course Road, were badly hit. Water levels between 12-15 feet were reported from several underpasses. NH-8 was caught in a huge traffic snarl.

Observation Faulty drainage system, poor topography responsible for menace

Apart from the faulty drainage system, experts also blamed the topography of the region where Gurugram is situated for the pathetic condition. Aravali Hill surrounds it in all places, except one. While Gwal Pahari is to the east at 290-meter height, the lowest point of Najafgarh on the west is 200 meter. This difference causes water to rush into low-lying areas, experts told TOI.

Twitter Post Omar Abdullah shared a sarcastic tweet on Gurugram's condition

Can’t visit Venice these days. Booking a trip to Gurgaon now. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 19, 2020

Noida Meanwhile, Noida also received heavy rain, although water-logging was less