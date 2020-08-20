In a moment of pride for Indore, it has emerged as India's cleanest city for the fourth time in a row, according to the Swachh Survekshan Survey 2020. On the list, Indore is followed by Surat and Navi Mumbai in the second and third positions respectively. What's more, Indore also features on the list of '5-star' cities in the survey.

Program Hardeep Singh Puri gave away the awards in virtual program

India's Minister for Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri, gave away the awards to 129 top-performing cities and states in a virtual program which was named the "Swachh Mahotsav." The results were originally supposed to be announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Remarkably, 6 cities have been kept in the '5-star' category this year, 86 in the '3-star' one, and 64 were named '1-star' cities.

Cantonment Jalandhar bagged the award for 'Cleanest Cantonment Board'

Jalandhar in Punjab bagged the "Cleanest Cantonment Board Award" and Varanasi got the accolades for being the "Best Ganga Town." The award for best performing states was bifurcated into two categories — states having over 100 Urban Local Bodies and those having less than 100. In the first category, Chhattisgarh won, for the second time, and Jharkhand in the latter category.

More awards Categories galore for cleanliness; many states were mentioned

The cleanest city with a population of less than 1 lakh was Karad in Maharashtra, followed by two more cities in the same state. The award for maximum participation by citizens (with a population exceeding 1 lakh) went to Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, while the first place in the same category for cities nestling less than 1 lakh citizens went to Nandaprayag in Uttarakhand.

Other categories Ahmedabad is the cleanest city with over 40 lakh population

While Gujarat's Ahmedabad was the cleanest city with a population greater than 40 lakh, Vijaywada came first in the next category (city with a population between 10-40 lakh). In the third category of the 3-10 lakh, Mysuru won. Continuing with the 3-10 lakh category, Pilai in Chhattisgrah won the "Best Self-Sustainable City" award, while Gujarat's Rajkot was named the "Best Self-Sustainable City."

Categories Numerous big and small cities shone in different categories

The award for the cleanest city with a population of 1-3 lakh went to Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh. The title of "Fastest Mover Big City" was won by Jodhpur, while Firozabad in UP won the title of "Fastest Mover City" in the 3-10 lakh population category. Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh successfully bagged the award for "Fastest Mover Small City."

Capital Cities Delhi and Lucknow also bagged awards