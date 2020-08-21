India on Thursday reported a massive spike of over 68,000 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total to 29.04 lakh. The death toll also neared 55,000 with almost 1,000 more fatalities. At least eight states and union territories independently reported record spikes: Maharashtra (14,492 new cases), West Bengal (3,197), Gujarat (1,175), Haryana (996), Madhya Pradesh (1,142), Chhattisgarh (1,052), Puducherry (540), and Chandigarh (119).

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 28,36,926 COVID-19 cases, 53,866 deaths

Till 8 am on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 28,36,926 COVID-19 cases, including 53,866 deaths, 6,86,395 active cases, and 20,96,664 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 29,04,307 cases, and 54,986 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the number of recoveries also reached 21.57 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Thursday

Maharashtra: 6,43,289 total cases, 21,359 deaths, 4,59,124 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 3,61,435 total cases, 6,239 deaths, 3,01,913 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 3,25,396 total cases, 3,001 deaths, 2,35,218 recoveries. Karnataka: 2,56,975 total cases, 4,429 deaths, 1,70,381 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 1,72,334 total cases, 2,733 deaths, 1,21,090 recoveries. Delhi: 1,57,354 total cases, 4,257 deaths, 1,41,826 recoveries. West Bengal: 1,29,119 total cases, 2,634 deaths, 98,789 recoveries.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Maharashtra and West Bengal reported the biggest spikes of 14,492 and 3,197 cases. A record spike of 1,175 cases brought Gujarat's total to 83,262, including 2,855 deaths and 65,953 recoveries. Haryana reported the biggest spike of 996 cases. The total reached 50,926 with 578 deaths and 42,793 recoveries. Record 1,142 new cases brought Madhya Pradesh's total to 49,493 with 1,171 deaths and 37,540 recoveries.

Chhattisgarh reported a record spike of 1,052 cases. The total reached 18,637, including 172 deaths and 11,739 recoveries. Puducherry reported 540 new cases, the biggest spike yet, bringing the total to 9,292. 137 patients have died in the state while 5,634 have recovered. A record spike of 119 cases brought Chandigarh's total to 2,515, including 1,390 recoveries. The death toll is 31.

Key updates Nearly 5,000 new cases in UP; Odisha reports second-biggest spike