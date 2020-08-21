A major fire broke out at the underground hydroelectric power station of the Srisailam reservoir's left bank canal in Telangana, trapping at least nine maintenance personnel inside the building. The incident, which took place late on Thursday night, followed an explosion in Unit-4 of the power station that was triggered by a short circuit, according to reports. Here are more details.

Details Fire occurred around 10:30 pm on Thursday

The fire at the power station occurred at around 10:30 pm on Thursday. A short circuit in the panel boards in Unit-4 led to the blaze, said initial reports. The Srisailam Left Bank Power Station (SLBP) is situated on Telangana's side of the Srisailam reservoir on the Krishna River; it is a joint irrigation project between the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Staffers At least 25 people were on duty when fire occurred

Engineers belonging to the Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TSPGC) were carrying out routine maintenance work at the power station when the fire broke out. At least 25 people were on duty at the time. While 10 of them have been rescued, nine staffers are still feared trapped. Of the rescued, six have been rushed to a Srisailam hospital for treatment.

Twitter Post 9 people feared trapped; 10 rescued

There are six power generators at the underground power plant, and soon after the incident occurred, dense smoke from the massive blaze reportedly engulfed all the six units - from the zero level to the service bay. Just within minutes, the entire power station was filled with thick smoke, which also caused hindrance to the rescue operations.

Hindrances Rescue personnel attempted to enter power generation units thrice

As the fire broke out, officials present at the plant reportedly cut off the power connection to the station to bring the blaze under control. While officers on duty attempted to douse the fire, rescue personnel tried to enter the power generation units at least three times. However, the power shutdown along with the dense smoke made it difficult for them.

Rescue operations Help sought from NDRF; firefighters rushed to spot

After more than an eight-hour-long rescue effort by the power plant employees was unsuccessful, the Telangana Government sought help from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). A fire tender from a nearby fire station in Atmakur of Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool was rushed to rescue the trapped employees. Meanwhile, staffers from the Srisailam dam's right bank power station in Andhra Pradesh joined the rescue operations.

Minister Telangana's Energy Minister visits the accident site