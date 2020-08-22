The Delhi Police confirmed on Saturday that a suspected ISIS operative was arrested from the Dhaula Kuan region after an exchange of fire. The operative, whom Zee News identified as Abu Yusuf Khan, was carrying IEDs with him. A pistol was also recovered. As per the latest updates, he has been taken to Special Cell Office in Lodhi Colony. Here's more.

Details The operative is said to have visited several places

Zee News reported the operative was held on Delhi's Ridge Road between Karol Bagh and Dhaula Kuan. He is said to be a resident of Uttar Pradesh. Another NDTV report said he had visited several places in the National Capital and could be involved in a terror plot. His arrest was confirmed by Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Pramod Singh Kushwaha.

Earlier this week, NIA nabbed a doctor over ISIS links

This development comes merely days after a doctor was arrested in Bengaluru for alleged ISIS links. 28-year-old Abdur Rahman, who was employed as an ophthalmologist at the MS Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru, had a short stint with the ISIS in Syria in 2014. He was arrested by National Investigative Agency (NIA) and Karnataka Police for allegedly conspiring with J&K's Jahanzaib Sami Wani.

Stint According to NIA, Rahman treated ISIS terrorists in Syria

Divulging more details of Rahman's association with ISIS, NIA said he went to Syria six years ago to treat terrorists at a medical camp and returned to India ten days later. He was "in the process of developing a medical application for helping injured ISIS cadres in conflict-zones and a weaponry-related application for the benefit of ISIS fighters," NIA added.

Quote Rahman confessed he was working with other operatives: NIA

"During interrogation, arrested accused Abdur Rahman confessed that he was conspiring with accused Jahanzaib Sami and other Syria-based ISIS operatives on secure messaging platforms to further ISIS activities," NIA said on Tuesday.

Statement Meanwhile, college said it didn't know about Rahman's affiliations

After Rahman's arrest, MS Ramaiah Medical College claimed it didn't know about his affiliations and activities beyond the campus. The institution said Rahman completed his MBBS from Bangalore Medical College Research Institute in 2014. Thereafter, he secured a seat in the college in 2017 through the Karnataka Examinations Authority. "He completed MS Ophthalmology in July 2020," the college revealed.

Looking back Reportedly, arrest of a Kashmiri couple led NIA to Rahman