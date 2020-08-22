A 25-year-old woman in Telangana's Hyderabad has leveled shocking allegations of sexual exploitation against nearly 150 persons over several years. According to the Panjagutta Police, among those accused are family members of her former husband, student union leaders, people from the film industry, among others. The woman has alleged that she was sexually exploited more than 5,000 times. Here are more details.

Details Woman claims 143 persons, including women, sexually abused her

The Panjagutta Police have registered a 42-page first information report (FIR) based on the woman's complaints and initiated an investigation, according to The Times of India. In the FIR, the woman has reportedly alleged that she was sexually abused by 143 persons, including women, who are allegedly from political backgrounds, or persons in media, film, and other professions.

Allegations Woman married in 2009, husband's family allegedly harassed her

According to the Mirror, the woman was married in June 2009 and after three months of marriage, her husband's family members started allegedly sexually harassing her. In December 2010, she divorced her husband and returned to her parents' place where she resumed her studies, the complaint stated. Thereafter, she was exploited and several people took her private pictures and videos, the complaint added.

Allegations She claims she was gangraped, forced to abort pregnancy

Further, the complaint said the woman was gangraped and forced to abort a pregnancy. It said she was drugged, forced to dance naked, and burnt with cigarettes. She was also threatened with weapons if she refused to cooperate, the complaint said. The woman did not report the crimes earlier as she feared for her life. She said an NGO then offered her moral support.

Case Case registered under charges of rape, assault, outraging woman's modesty

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 376 (2) (public servant committing rape taking advantage of his official position), 509 (insulting modesty of a woman), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 (a), 354 (b), 354 (c), and several sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Investigation Investigation underway, police suspect confinement