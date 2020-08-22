Last updated on Aug 22, 2020, 04:18 pm
Written bySiddhant Pandey
A 25-year-old woman in Telangana's Hyderabad has leveled shocking allegations of sexual exploitation against nearly 150 persons over several years.
According to the Panjagutta Police, among those accused are family members of her former husband, student union leaders, people from the film industry, among others.
The woman has alleged that she was sexually exploited more than 5,000 times.
Here are more details.
The Panjagutta Police have registered a 42-page first information report (FIR) based on the woman's complaints and initiated an investigation, according to The Times of India.
In the FIR, the woman has reportedly alleged that she was sexually abused by 143 persons, including women, who are allegedly from political backgrounds, or persons in media, film, and other professions.
According to the Mirror, the woman was married in June 2009 and after three months of marriage, her husband's family members started allegedly sexually harassing her.
In December 2010, she divorced her husband and returned to her parents' place where she resumed her studies, the complaint stated.
Thereafter, she was exploited and several people took her private pictures and videos, the complaint added.
Further, the complaint said the woman was gangraped and forced to abort a pregnancy.
It said she was drugged, forced to dance naked, and burnt with cigarettes. She was also threatened with weapons if she refused to cooperate, the complaint said.
The woman did not report the crimes earlier as she feared for her life. She said an NGO then offered her moral support.
A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 376 (2) (public servant committing rape taking advantage of his official position), 509 (insulting modesty of a woman), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 (a), 354 (b), 354 (c), and several sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
The Panjagutta Police told TOI that they will individually call all the accused identified in the FIR for interrogation. The complainant has been sent for a medical examination.
The police suspect the woman might have been confined to a place under threat and exploited, the Mirror reported.
Panjagutta SHO M Niranjan Reddy said, "We cannot say anything now. We have just begun an investigation."
