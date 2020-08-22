Last updated on Aug 22, 2020, 09:30 pm
Written bySagar Malik
After cries from public and politicians across the country, the Supreme Court on Wednesday handed over the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
A special team of the agency has arrived in Mumbai and collected all evidences and reports from the city police.
Here's all you need to know about the team probing the case.
The senior-most member in the team, Manoj Shashidhar is a 1994 batch IPS officer.
He was appointed as the Joint Director of the CBI in February this year.
In the past, he has served as the Police Commissioner of Vadodara in the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, and Joint Commissioner of Police of Ahmedabad.
He has handled prominent cases like Vijay Mallya's and AgustaWestland scam.
Gagandeep Gambhir is a 2004 batch Gujarat Cadre IPS officer. She has served as a Senior Superintendent of Police in several districts across the state.
The officer joined the CBI in 2016 and has since been a part of a number of high-profile cases including Mallya's case, as well as the illegal mining scam involving former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.
Currently serving as an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in CBI, Anil Kumar Yadav has been a part of teams that investigated the Commonwealth Games scam, Shopian rape case and Mallya's case.
He also probed the suspicious death of MBBS student Namrata Damore in connection with the Vyapam scam.
Yadav was awarded the Police Medal on Republic Day in 2015 for his services.
A 2007 batch IPS officer, CBI SP Nupur Prasad has previously held the position of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Delhi's Shahdara.
She has reportedly probed many murder cases as well as online financial scams.
The officer was also a part of the teams that investigated Mallya's case and the AgustaWestland scam.
As part of its investigation thus far, the CBI team has questioned Sushant's cook, Neeraj, a key witness in the case.
They also visited the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) near the Bandra Police station.
Meanwhile, agency officers have also requested forensic experts at AIIMS to re-examine the autopsy and other medical reports of the late actor.
Sushant, aged 34, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The Mumbai Police had termed it a case of suicide.
They revealed they found medications meant for depression from the late actor's home.
Widely considered as one of the most promising young actors, Sushant starred in movies such as Kai Po Che!, PK, M.S. Dhoni, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Dil Bechara.
