After cries from public and politicians across the country, the Supreme Court on Wednesday handed over the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A special team of the agency has arrived in Mumbai and collected all evidences and reports from the city police. Here's all you need to know about the team probing the case.

#1 Manoj Shashidhar, Joint Director, CBI

The senior-most member in the team, Manoj Shashidhar is a 1994 batch IPS officer. He was appointed as the Joint Director of the CBI in February this year. In the past, he has served as the Police Commissioner of Vadodara in the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, and Joint Commissioner of Police of Ahmedabad. He has handled prominent cases like Vijay Mallya's and AgustaWestland scam.

#2 Gagandeep Gambhir, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), CBI

Gagandeep Gambhir is a 2004 batch Gujarat Cadre IPS officer. She has served as a Senior Superintendent of Police in several districts across the state. The officer joined the CBI in 2016 and has since been a part of a number of high-profile cases including Mallya's case, as well as the illegal mining scam involving former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

#3 Anil Kumar Yadav, Additional SP, CBI

Currently serving as an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in CBI, Anil Kumar Yadav has been a part of teams that investigated the Commonwealth Games scam, Shopian rape case and Mallya's case. He also probed the suspicious death of MBBS student Namrata Damore in connection with the Vyapam scam. Yadav was awarded the Police Medal on Republic Day in 2015 for his services.

#4 Nupur Prasad, SP, CBI

A 2007 batch IPS officer, CBI SP Nupur Prasad has previously held the position of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Delhi's Shahdara. She has reportedly probed many murder cases as well as online financial scams. The officer was also a part of the teams that investigated Mallya's case and the AgustaWestland scam.

Probe A brief about CBI's probe in Mumbai thus far

As part of its investigation thus far, the CBI team has questioned Sushant's cook, Neeraj, a key witness in the case. They also visited the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) near the Bandra Police station. Meanwhile, agency officers have also requested forensic experts at AIIMS to re-examine the autopsy and other medical reports of the late actor.

SSR Sushant was found dead at his home on June 14