Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Saturday wrote to the governments of all states and union territories, reminding them that there shall be no restrictions on the inter-state and intra-state movement of goods and persons. Bhalla referred to the central government guidelines for unlocking from the coronavirus lockdown, Unlock 3.0, to state that such restrictions were barred. Here are more details.

Details Restrictions impacting economic activity, employment: Bhalla

In his letter to state/UT governments, Bhalla noted that district-level officials in a number of states are imposing movement restrictions. He said that such restrictions are impacting supply chains, thus affecting economic activity and employment. Referring to paragraph five of the Unlock 3.0 guidelines, he said that no separate permission or e-permit was required for the movement of persons or goods.

Order Bhalla warned against continued restrictions

In the letter, Bhalla asked state and UT governments to remove any restrictions on the movement of goods and persons, asking them to ensure that the central guidelines are followed. He further said that the imposition of such restrictions would be considered a violation of the Union Home Ministry guidelines issued under relevant portions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

History Inter-state and intra-state movement was restricted under initial lockdown

The Centre had imposed restrictions on the movement of persons and goods as part of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown in late-March. In May, the government started gradually easing the restrictions, allowing movement within and between states. However, there has been confusion regarding the guidelines as people and commercial operators remained unsure about the rules, the quarantine protocol, whether any permits would be required, etc.

Outbreak How bad is the outbreak in India?