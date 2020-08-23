The total number of coronavirus infections in India crossed the three million mark on Saturday. The nationwide total has now reached 30.43 lakh while the death toll rose to 56,855. At least six states and union territories independently reported record single-day spikes: Uttar Pradesh (5,375 new cases), Telangana (2,474), Kerala (2,172), Madhya Pradesh (1,226), Tripura (280), and Chandigarh (145). Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 29,75,701 COVID-19 cases, 55,794 deaths

Till 8 am on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 29,75,701 COVID-19 cases, including 55,794 deaths, 6,97,330 active cases, and 22,22,577 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 30,43,261 cases and 56,855 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the number of recoveries also reached 22.79 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Saturday

Maharashtra: 6,71,942 total cases, 21,995 deaths, 4,80,114 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 3,73,410 total cases, 6,420 deaths, 3,13,280 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 3,45,216 total cases, 3,189 deaths, 2,52,638 recoveries. Karnataka: 2,71,876 total cases, 4,615 deaths, 1,84,568 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 1,82,456 total cases, 2,867 deaths, 1,31,295 recoveries. Delhi: 1,60,016 total cases, 4,284 deaths, 1,44,138 recoveries. West Bengal: 1,35,596 total cases, 2,737 deaths, 1,04,959 recoveries.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Uttar Pradesh saw a record single-day spike of 5,375 cases. Telangana reported 2,474 new cases, the biggest single-day spike, bringing the total to 1,01,865. 744 patients have died in the state while 78,735 have recovered. A record spike of 2,172 cases took Kerala's total to 56,354. The death toll is 218 (excluding a Mahe native's death in Kannur) while 36,535 have recovered.

Record 1,226 new cases brought Madhya Pradesh's total to 51,866. The death toll is 1,206 while 39,399 have recovered. A record spike of 280 cases took Tripura's total to 8,389, which includes 70 deaths and 6,061 recoveries. Chandigarh reported the biggest single-day spike of 145 cases. The UT's total has now reached 2,776, including 33 deaths and 1,471 recoveries.

Key updates Maharashtra reports second-biggest spike; 10,000+ new cases in Andhra