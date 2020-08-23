Delhi's air quality may improve to 'good' this week as the national capital has received heavy rainfall this monsoon. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) will remain 'satisfactory' this week, but may improve to 'good'. Earlier this week, the national capital had received 'heavy' to 'very heavy' rainfall, which helped wash out pollutants from the air.

Details Since August 20, Delhi's AQI has been below 60

A senior CPCB official told Hindustan Times that as per the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast for the week, Delhi's air quality will remain 'satisfactory' or an optimistic 'good'. The official said, "The continuous spell of showers has washed out the pollutants in the air. Since August 20, the air quality index (AQI) has been below 60 in the 'satisfactory' zone."

Monsoon Light to moderate rainfall forecasted

Over the following week (August 23-29), Delhi is expecting to witness light to moderate rain/thundershowers with strong surface winds on Sunday, according to the IMD. IMD scientists said with another week of rain, this August will likely be the wettest in the last five years. The recent spell of rains had resulted in a "good" air day on Thursday (the third this year).

AQI Delhi's AQI stood at 51 Sunday morning