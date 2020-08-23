The technical upgradation of the Border Security Force (BSF) has started with Director General (DG) Rakesh Asthana taking charge. According to Hindustan Times, 436 small and micro drones for border surveillance have been approved for the force along with an anti-drone system under testing on the India-Pakistan border to eliminate drone carrying weapon-load for terrorists in Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir.

Details Outposts manned by BSF to get sensors, CCTV, drone feeds

Reportedly, all 1,923 border outposts manned by the BSF along the border with Pakistan and Bangladesh will be equipped with sensors, CCTV and drone feeds from the sector headquarters, under the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management (CIBM) plan. Around 1,500 posts will be able to fly drones for reconnaissance at the border and use the anti-drone system to shoot any weapon pay-load transportation from across.

Punjab border BSF and security agencies testing indigenous anti-drone system

Senior Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officials told HT that the BSF is testing an indigenous anti-drone system along the Pakistan border in Punjab in collaboration with security agencies. Reportedly, Pakistani deep state has been using Chinese commercial drones the past year to transport assault rifles, pistols, and grenades to Khalistani terrorists in Punjab and jihadis in Jammu and Kashmir.

Drugs BSF to help keep Afghan drugs out of J&K