On Sunday, India reported over 61,000 new coronavirus infections. The nationwide tally has reached 31.05 lakh while the death toll rose to 57,711 with over 800 new fatalities on Sunday. At least four states independently reported record single-day spikes in cases: West Bengal (3,274 new cases), Odisha (2,993), Madhya Pradesh (1,263), and Tripura (331). Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 30,44,940 COVID-19 cases, 56,706 deaths

Till 8 am on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 30,44,940 COVID-19 cases, including 56,706 deaths, 7,07,668 active cases, and 22,80,566 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 31,05,148 cases and 57,711 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the number of recoveries also reached 23.36 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Sunday

Maharashtra: 6,82,383 total cases, 22,253 deaths, 4,88,271 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 3,79,385 total cases, 6,517 deaths, 3,19,327 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 3,53,111 total cases, 3,282 deaths, 2,60,087 recoveries. Karnataka: 2,77,814 total cases, 4,683 deaths, 1,89,564 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 1,87,781 total cases, 2,926 deaths, 1,35,613 recoveries. Delhi: 1,61,466 total cases, 4,300 deaths, 1,45,388 recoveries. West Bengal: 1,38,870 total cases, 2,794 deaths, 1,08,007 recoveries.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

West Bengal reported 3,274 new cases, the biggest single-day spike so far. Odisha reported 2,993 new cases, the biggest spike yet, bringing the total to 78,530. The death toll is 409 (excluding 53 non-COVID fatalities), while 54,406 patients have recovered. Tripura saw a record spike of 331 cases. The total has reached 8,720, including 72 deaths and 6,182 recoveries.

Information Madhya Pradesh sees record 1,263 new cases

Madhya Pradesh reported 1,263 new cases, marking the biggest single-day spike yet. Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary said that he has also tested positive for the virus. The state's total has reached 53,129, including 1,229 deaths and 40,390 recoveries.

Key updates Maharashtra reports over 10,000 new cases; Assam's tally crosses 90,000

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh reported massive spikes of 10,441, 7,895, 5,975, 5,938, and 5,325 cases. Assam reported 1,272 new cases, pushing the state's total past 90,000. The total has reached 90,740, with 242 deaths and 70,900 recoveries. 1,345 new cases in Rajasthan brought the state's total to 70,609. 955 patients have died while 55,324 have recovered.

Information Jharkhand's tally crosses 30,000; Delhi reports 1,450 new cases