The Supreme Court on Monday refused to direct the Centre to hold the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) at examination centers in the Middle East or online. However, the top court has asked the Centre to consider flying in NEET aspirants from foreign countries via the Vande Bharat Mission. The exam is scheduled to be held on September 13. Here are more details.

Details SC heard petition filed by Qatar-based NEET aspirant's parent

A three-judge Supreme Court bench was hearing a petition filed by Abdul Azeez, the parent of an NEET aspirant based out of Qatar. Azeez had said in the plea that around 4,000 NEET aspirants are stuck in Gulf countries due to the coronavirus pandemic and cannot appear for the examinations. The SC bench comprised Justices Nageswara Rao, Hemant Gupta, and S Ravindra Bhat.

Information Petition asked for NEET online or abroad

The petitioner had prayed that the NEET should either be made online or examination centers should be established in Qatar and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. The National Testing Authority (NTA) and Medical Council of India (MCI), however, had opposed the plea.

Hearing SC asks Centre to consider flying in aspirants

The SC bench refused to issue directions to the Centre to conduct NEET in the Gulf, agreeing that there was no time. However, the court asked the Centre to consider flying in NEET aspirants. The court added that there shall be no relaxation on the 14-day institutional quarantine for international travelers, however, allowed petitioners to approach state authorities to seek relaxation.

Quote Court also asked MCI to consider online NEET in future

Further, the court asked the MCI to consider conducting NEET online in the coming years. It said, "There are a number of students appearing in NEET from the Gulf, Singapore, and Malaysia. Why can't you think of having NEET online?" It added, "This will avoid trouble for so many people studying abroad, especially when JEE for engineering courses is being conducted online."

Background NEET abroad not possible considering exam's uniformity, MCI argued