On Monday, India reported a little under 60,000 new coronavirus infections. The nationwide total has now reached 31.64 lakh. Over 800 fresh fatalities also pushed the death toll to 58,565.

At least two states independently reported record single-day spikes in cases: Madhya Pradesh (1,292 new cases) and Chhattisgarh (1,136).

Haryana Chief Minister was among those who tested positive on Monday.

