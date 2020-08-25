State ambulance service providers in Jharkhand are being troubled by a new malaise in the time of COVID-19 — that of fake and prank calls. According to a report in HT, prank calls are hindering the operations of ambulances in the state. The state government's 108 Ambulance call center receives around 40% fake calls every day, said the report. Read below for more details.

Background Ambulance services started in 2017, 10,000+ coronavirus patients were helped

The emergency 108 ambulance service was started in the state on November 15, 2017. According to Sumit Basu, head of Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd., that runs the service on behalf of the state government, over 11,000 COVID patients have been served by the ambulance service since March. Currently, around 337 ambulances are functional across 24 districts, the report added.

Prank calls Prank calls are disturbing the services, patients suffer

Basu told the daily that the number receives around 6,000-7,000 calls on its Doranda (central) helpline number every day, of which around 40% are fake calls. In such instances, when an ambulance reaches the spot after attending to a call, it finds nobody there. Such calls are not only harmful to actual patients but it also lowers the morale of ambulance-workers, said Basu.

Quote Some still do not understand importance of emergency services: Basu

"The fake and abusive calls have turned out to be a big hurdle in the smooth functioning of the emergency ambulance service during the pandemic. At this time of crisis, some people still do not understand the seriousness of emergency services," said Basu.

Details Now, service providers are only hoping good sense prevails