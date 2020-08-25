The intelligence wings in India have been placed on high alert after they learned of a meeting between the notorious terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed and Pakistan's spy agency ISI earlier this month, reports TOI. This meeting happened on August 20 in Rawalpindi and intelligence agencies are on their toes, considering a get-together of sorts took place between ISI and Jaish one month before the Pulwama attack.

Details Two top ISI officials, Jaish's de-facto "emir" attended meeting

The meeting was attended by Maulana Abdul Rauf Asghar, who is overlooking Jaish's operations after founder Masood Azhar took ill, and two high-ranking officials of ISI. Asghar's brother Maulana Ammar, who had slammed Pakistan for releasing IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman after a dogfight in February 2019, was also present. Ammar had also vowed revenge after the Balakot airstrikes.

Congregation Before Rawalpindi meeting, Jaish commanders discussed notorious plans in Islamabad

According to the report, before the Rawalpindi meet, a congregation happened in Islamabad. At the event, Jaish members Mufti Ashgar Khan Kashmiri and Qari Zarrar reportedly discussed ways to intensify attacks on India. Kashmiri is learned to have an experience in guerrilla warfare and joined Jaish with his aides sometime back. Meanwhile, Zarrar was the brains behind the 2016 attack on the Nagrota army camp.

Assessment Indian intelligence agencies believe Jaish is rattled by anti-terror operations

Intelligence officials told the daily that Jaish is desperate to carry out a big attack in India and is also rattled by the anti-terror activities being carried out by the armed forces here. Not more than two weeks ago, the intelligence outfits were alerted about a three-squad team of Jaish, looking to infiltrate the border and carry out an attack.

Pulwama Jaish executed Pulwama attack, 40 CRPF soldiers were martyred

Last year, Jaish orchestrated one of the deadliest attacks on Indian armed forces in the Valley, by employing a local Kashmiri. Adil Ahmad Dar, a Pulwama resident, rammed his explosives-laden vehicle on a CRPF convoy on February 14, 2019, triggering a deafening explosion. 40 soldiers were martyred and days later, IAF breached Pakistani airspace to bomb Jaish's biggest camp in Balakot.

Looking back After Pulwama attack, Masood Azhar became UN-designated terrorist