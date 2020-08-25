The last week (August 17-22) was the worst one for India, as far as coronavirus cases and deaths are concerned, as the country added over 4.5 lakh cases to its tally and 6,666 deaths. This Sunday, the number of cases surged past the 31-lakh mark after 62,000-odd fresh cases were reported. On the brighter side, there was a marked decrease in the fatality rate.

Fatality numbers India reported 900 COVID-19 deaths almost daily, last week

India reported a record number of deaths last week (August 17-22), with all days recording 900-plus deaths, except for Sunday (856 deaths). But there is more to it. By Sunday, the nation had lost 57,711 to the highly-contagious disease, with Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu leading in numbers. Till now, Maharashtra has lost 22,465, Tamil Nadu 6,614 people, Karnataka 4,810, and Delhi 4,313.

Do you know? Maharashtra has a staggering 6.9 lakh cases now

Maharashtra's total case-load has been pushed to a staggering 6,93,398, making it the worst-affected state. The present number of active cases in the state is 1,90,908. However, over 5 lakh people have recovered so far.

Case tally After addition of nearly 60,000-cases yesterday, numbers jumped further

With 31,70,942 cases, India now has the highest number of daily new infections. The death toll at present is 58,570. On the other hand, the world has lost 817,211 to the virus with the case fatality rate (CFR) being 3.5%. To note, CFR denotes the proportion of patients dying to the total number of infected people, within a specific time window.

Ray of hope However, there is a slim ray of hope

However, India is doing better as its fatality rate stands at 1.9%. The number of cases last week also represents a drop in the positivity rate compared to the week before last (August 10-16). According to TOI, during the earlier week, cases grew by 5.9% and deaths surged at 4.4%. And between August 3 and 9, cases surged by 10.9% and deaths 17.5%.

Vaccine efforts Meanwhile, India has launched efforts to procure coronavirus vaccine