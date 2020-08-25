Come Diwali (November 14), much of India's domestic civil air traffic will be restored to original numbers, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday. Speaking to Indian Express, he said the number of domestic passengers had reached 98,800 yesterday, which was about 33% of the pre-COVID numbers. The number of passengers is being increased by 5,000 every week, he added.

Statement Centre looking at opening up bigger cities

Currently, the Mumbai airport operates just 100 flights per day. In Kolkata, flights from Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Pune, and Nagpur are restricted till August 31. But this could change soon, opined Puri. He said Mumbai could be opened up more after Ganesh Chaturthi as coronavirus numbers could be controlled. Operations in Kolkata and Bengaluru will also become "less sporadic," he said.

Steps Ministry also changed rules to bring back normalcy quickly

Talking about the steps taken to restore normalcy, Puri reminded a 14-day quarantine period was introduced. And now, he said, another rule has been introduced. Passengers who can furnish report of an RT-PCR test done in the last 96 hours will be allowed to pass through the green channel. "We are opening up these things so that we move towards normalcy," he added.

COVID-19 The Airlines in India were badly affected by COVID-19

Further, Puri said that when flight operations resumed on May 25, airlines were allowed to operate on only 35% of their capacity. Now, the cap has been increased to 45%. To note, the airline industry is struggling to cope up with the losses caused due to the pandemic. The consultancy firm CAPA pegged losses for the current financial year to a staggering $4-$4.5 billion.

Quote Resuming operations quickly can save the airlines: Puri

Saying that some airlines were in financial strain even before coronavirus, Puri added, "My own firmly held view is that the saving of airlines, etc., will come by as quickly as possible resuming operations. We have taken many meetings, we are navigating our way forward."

International flights India has 'air bubbles' with 18 countries