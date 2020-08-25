A Delhi panel is planning to summon Facebook executives amid allegations that the social media platform did not act against hate speech on its platform by politicians of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Delhi Assembly committee is headed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha. Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology has summoned Facebook representatives on September 2.

Details Delhi panel heard statements of 3 journalists

According to NDTV, the Chadha-led panel will summon Facebook executives soon. The panel on peace and harmony had taken the statements of journalists Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, Nikhil Pahwa, Regina Mihindukulasuriya. The Wall Street Journal had reported earlier this month that a senior Facebook India policy executive, Ankhi Das, had deliberately ignored incendiary posts by BJP politicians despite the posts being flagged internally.

Background Panel was set up after February violence in Delhi

The panel on peace and harmony was established after the national capital witnessed the worst riots in decades. The riots were fueled over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. The panel also raised questions about the content shared on Facebook at the time of the violence, that took place in Northeast Delhi in February earlier this year.

What happened Facebook executives' names to be shared soon: Chadha

During the panel's proceedings, Thakurta was reportedly asked if he knew about Das' link with the BJP as alleged in his 2019 book 'The Real Face of Facebook in India'. Pahwa, who runs the tech policy analysis website MediaNama, said, "If we see Facebook's past, it doesn't act until pulled up." Chadha said that the names of Facebook executives summoned will be shared soon.

Parliamentary panel Tharoor-led Parliamentary panel to hear Facebook officials next week