On Tuesday, India reported 66,000 new coronavirus infections bringing the nationwide total to 32.31 lakh. Over 1,000 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 59,629. At least eight states and union territories independently reported record single-day spikes: Telangana (2,579 new cases), Kerala (2,375), Madhya Pradesh (1,374), Rajasthan (1,370), Chhattisgarh (1,287), Puducherry (567), Nagaland (215), and Chandigarh (174). Here are more details.

Till 8 am on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 31,67,323 COVID-19 cases, including 58,390 deaths, 7,04,348 active cases, and 24,04,585 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 32,31,634 cases and 59,629 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the number of recoveries also reached 24.67 lakh.

Maharashtra: 7,03,823 total cases, 22,794 deaths, 5,14,790 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 3,91,303 total cases, 6,721 deaths, 3,32,454 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 3,71,639 total cases, 3,460 deaths, 2,78,247 recoveries. Karnataka: 2,91,826 total cases, 4,958 deaths, 2,04,439 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 1,97,388 total cases, 3,059 deaths, 1,44,754 recoveries. Delhi: 1,64,071 total cases, 4,330 deaths, 1,47,743 recoveries. West Bengal: 1,44,801 total cases, 2,909 deaths, 1,14,543 recoveries.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Telangana reported 2,579 new cases—the biggest spike yet—bringing the total to 1,08,670, including 770 deaths and 84,163 recoveries. Kerala reported a record 2,375 new cases, bringing the total to 61,879. The death toll is 244 (excluding a Mahe native's death in Kannur) while 40,339 people have recovered. A record spike of 1,370 cases pushed Rajasthan's total to 73,325, including 980 deaths and 58,126 recoveries.

Madhya Pradesh saw a record spike of 1,374 cases. The total has reached 55,695, including 1,263 deaths and 42,247 recoveries. Chhattisgarh reported the highest spike of 1,287 cases, bringing the total to 23,341. 221 people have died while 13,732 have recovered.

A record spike of 567 cases brought Puducherry's total to 11,426, which includes 172 deaths and 7,273 recoveries. Nagaland reported the biggest spike of 215 cases. The state's tally has climbed to 3,752, including 2,611 recoveries. The death toll is nine. Chandigarh saw a record spike of 174 cases. The total reached 3,209, including 40 deaths and 1,713 recoveries.

