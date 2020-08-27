On Wednesday, India saw a record single-day spike of over 75,000 new coronavirus infections. The total number of cases has now crossed 33 lakh while over 1,000 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll past 60,000. At least six states independently reported their biggest spikes in cases: Maharashtra (14,888 new cases), Uttar Pradesh (5,898), Odisha (3,371), Telangana (3,018), Kerala (2,476), and Haryana (1,397).

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 32,34,474 COVID-19 cases, 59,449 deaths

Till 8 am on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 32,34,474 COVID-19 cases, including 59,449 deaths, 7,07,267 active cases, and 24,67,758 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 33,07,552 cases and 60,649 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the number of recoveries also crossed the 25 lakh mark.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Wednesday

Maharashtra: 7,18,711 total cases, 23,089 deaths, 5,22,427 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 3,97,261 total cases, 6,839 deaths, 3,38,060 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 3,82,469 total cases, 3,541 deaths, 2,86,720 recoveries. Karnataka: 3,00,406 total cases, 5,091 deaths, 2,11,688 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 2,03,020 total cases, 3,141 deaths, 1,48,562 recoveries. Delhi: 1,65,764 total cases, 4,347 deaths, 1,48,897 recoveries. West Bengal: 1,47,775 total cases, 2,964 deaths, 1,17,857 recoveries.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

14,888 new cases were registered in Maharashtra, marking the biggest single-day spike so far. Odisha reported 3,371 new cases, the biggest spike yet, bringing the total to 87,602. The death toll is 441 (excluding 53 non-COVID deaths) and 62,813 recoveries. A record spike of 2,476 cases pushed Kerala's total to 64,355. 257 patients have died in the state while 41,690 have recovered.

Uttar Pradesh saw a record spike of 5,898 cases. The state's total has reached 2,03,020, including 3,141 deaths and 1,48,562 recoveries. Telangana reported 3,018 new cases, the biggest spike yet, taking the tally to 1,11,688. 780 patients have died in the state while 85,223 have recovered. A record spike of 1,397 cases took Haryana's tally to 58,005, which includes 634 deaths and 47,613 recoveries.

Key updates Andhra reports over 10,000 new cases; Goa's tally crosses 15,000