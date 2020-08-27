A woman, Kamlesh Kumari, and her lover, identified as Ravindra Baheliya, both residents of a village in Gursahaiganj, Kannauj district, Uttar Pradesh, were brutally beaten by the woman's family members and other villagers who were opposed to their relationship, Hindustan Times reported. On getting information about the horrible incident, the police went to the spot and arrested two people. Read below for more details.

Background They were in a relationship for three years

Reports said the 40-year-old woman had been dating Ravindra for three years now after her husband died by suicide. Ravindra, who is differently-abled, also helped in raising her children. On the fateful day, the two were locked in a room and thrashed. Their heads were tonsured, faces blackened and they were garlanded with shoes before being paraded across the village.

Testimony We were thrashed, our heads were shaved: Ravindra

In a video interview, Ravindra admitted to being in a relationship with her. Additionally, he said that she had come to meet him on Tuesday night. As she was leaving, the villagers cornered her on the street, and the inhumane assault started. "Next morning, we were taken around the village with our heads shaved and faces blackened," he said.

Twitter Post Here's the full video of what the man said

Rescue Couple undergoing treatment, culprits being identified

Circle Officer Sheshmani Upadhyaya said that apart from the two who were arrested, the other culprits were being identified from video footage, shot by some villagers. The victims are currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital. Separately, Additional Superintendent of Police, Vinod Kumar, said an investigation is underway. "Those found guilty in the probe would be booked and arrested," Kumar told TOI.

Details The villagers wanted to punish the couple for 'illicit' relationship