27 Aug 2020
Communal and irresponsible: IPS Association slams Sudarshan News over #UPSCJihad
Written bySiddhant PandeyIndia
The trailer of an upcoming news show to be aired on Sudarshan News TV has drawn criticism from the Indian Police Service (Central) Association.
The IPS Association on Thursday reacted to the trailer of the news show, which alleges a conspiracy by the Muslim community to "infiltrate" the civil services.
The association slammed the news item as "communal and irresponsible."
Here are more details.
Report
'Big exposé on Muslim infiltration in Indian bureaucracy'
Sudarshan News Editor-in-chief Suresh Chavhanke tweeted the trailer for the news show to be aired on August 28 at 8 pm.
He added the hashtag "#UPSC_Jihad" to tweets about the show.
"Big exposé on the infiltration of Muslims in Indian bureaucracy," Chavhanke is heard saying in the trailer, "How are Muslims suddenly succeeding in the IPS and IAS (Indian Administrative Service)?"
Twitter Post
You can watch the trailer here
#सावधान— Suresh Chavhanke “Sudarshan News” (@SureshChavhanke) August 25, 2020
लोकतंत्र के सबसे महत्वपूर्ण स्तंभ कार्यपालिका के सबसे बड़े पदों पर मुस्लिम घुसपैठ का पर्दाफ़ाश.
#UPSC_Jihad #नौकरशाही_जिहाद
देश को झकझोर देने वाली इस सीरीज़ का लगातार प्रसारण प्रतिदिन. शुक्रवार 28 अगस्त रात 8 बजे से सिर्फ सुदर्शन न्यूज़ पर.@narendramodi @RSSorg pic.twitter.com/B103VYjlmt
Criticism
We condemn the communal, irresponsible piece of journalism: IPS Association
The IPS Association tweeted, "A news story targeting candidates in civil services on the basis of religion is being promoted by Sudarshan TV. We condemn the communal and irresponsible piece of journalism."
Chavhanke responded, "Unfortunate that @IPS_Association twisting without knowing the issue. Issue is sudden spike in no of people of certain category selected in UPSC Civils in the last few years."
Twitter Post
Here is Chavhanke's tweet
Unfortunate that @IPS_Association twisting without knowing the issue.— Suresh Chavhanke “Sudarshan News” (@SureshChavhanke) August 27, 2020
Issue is sudden spike in no of people of certain category selected in UPSC Civils in the last few years.
You're invited to participate in our program for informed discussion, if you care for UPSC objectivity. https://t.co/jy4wJXhljk
Information
Chavhanke claims to have proof to support allegations
In other tweets, Chavhanke justified the upcoming show, alleging bias in the selection process and also claimed to have evidence to back his claims. He further alleged that Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, whom he called the "leader of all terror groups," is involved.
Reactions
IPS officers also criticised Sudarshan News
The trailer was widely criticized by several bureaucrats as well.
Retired IPS officer NC Asthana tweeted, "By casting doubts on the integrity and impartiality of a constitutional body like the UPSC in the selection of officers for All-India Services, he is spreading disaffection for the constitutional scheme of governance," and urged legal action.
IPS officer Niharika Bhatt called it a "despicable attempt at hate-mongering."
Twitter Post
This must be stopped: IPS officer RK Vij
Disgusting. Condemnable. This must be stopped. https://t.co/ZFxbfNDgVZ— RK Vij, IPS (@ipsvijrk) August 27, 2020
Complaint
Tehseen Poonawalla complains to Delhi Police Commissioner, broadcasting association head
Television personality Tehseen Poonawalla said in a tweet that he has raised a complaint against the trailer with Delhi Commissioner of Police SN Shrivastava and National Broadcasting Association President Rajat Sharma.
RTI activist Saket Gokhale said he has written to the UPSC Chairperson Prof. Pradeep Kumar Joshi against the trailer and also started a campaign to register a police complaint against Chavhanke.