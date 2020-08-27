The trailer of an upcoming news show to be aired on Sudarshan News TV has drawn criticism from the Indian Police Service (Central) Association. The IPS Association on Thursday reacted to the trailer of the news show, which alleges a conspiracy by the Muslim community to "infiltrate" the civil services. The association slammed the news item as "communal and irresponsible." Here are more details.

Sudarshan News Editor-in-chief Suresh Chavhanke tweeted the trailer for the news show to be aired on August 28 at 8 pm. He added the hashtag "#UPSC_Jihad" to tweets about the show. "Big exposé on the infiltration of Muslims in Indian bureaucracy," Chavhanke is heard saying in the trailer, "How are Muslims suddenly succeeding in the IPS and IAS (Indian Administrative Service)?"

The IPS Association tweeted, "A news story targeting candidates in civil services on the basis of religion is being promoted by Sudarshan TV. We condemn the communal and irresponsible piece of journalism." Chavhanke responded, "Unfortunate that @IPS_Association twisting without knowing the issue. Issue is sudden spike in no of people of certain category selected in UPSC Civils in the last few years."

In other tweets, Chavhanke justified the upcoming show, alleging bias in the selection process and also claimed to have evidence to back his claims. He further alleged that Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, whom he called the "leader of all terror groups," is involved.

The trailer was widely criticized by several bureaucrats as well. Retired IPS officer NC Asthana tweeted, "By casting doubts on the integrity and impartiality of a constitutional body like the UPSC in the selection of officers for All-India Services, he is spreading disaffection for the constitutional scheme of governance," and urged legal action. IPS officer Niharika Bhatt called it a "despicable attempt at hate-mongering."

Disgusting. Condemnable. This must be stopped. https://t.co/ZFxbfNDgVZ — RK Vij, IPS (@ipsvijrk) August 27, 2020

