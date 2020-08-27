The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a plea seeking to restrain Patanjali Ayurved Ltd from using the trademark 'Coronil'. Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's Patanjali had launched Coronil earlier in June as a "cure" for COVID-19 but is now being sold as an immunity booster. A private firm, Arudra Engineers Private Limited, had claimed ownership of the trademark 'Coronil' since 1993. Here are more details.

Plea SC heard plea on Madras High Court's order

An SC bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde was hearing a petition on an interim order passed by a Madras High Court division bench. The HC had temporarily stayed a previous order of a single-judge of the court, granting relief to Patanjali. The single judge had restrained Patanjali from using the trademark 'Coronil' and imposed a Rs. 10 lakh fine.

SC 'Preventing use of Coronil, it will be terrible for product'

CJI Bobde noted, "In these COVID times if we prevent the use of word Coronil, it will be terrible for the product (of Patanjali)." The SC rejected the plea filed by Arudra, which makes sanitizers and chemicals, and asked the company to pursue the matter before the Madras HC division bench. The bench will hear the matter in September.

Background Single judge earlier said Patanjali exploited people's fear of COVID-19