An SC bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde was hearing a petition on an interim order passed by a Madras High Court division bench.
The HC had temporarily stayed a previous order of a single-judge of the court, granting relief to Patanjali.
The single judge had restrained Patanjali from using the trademark 'Coronil' and imposed a Rs. 10 lakh fine.
SC
'Preventing use of Coronil, it will be terrible for product'
CJI Bobde noted, "In these COVID times if we prevent the use of word Coronil, it will be terrible for the product (of Patanjali)."
The SC rejected the plea filed by Arudra, which makes sanitizers and chemicals, and asked the company to pursue the matter before the Madras HC division bench.
The bench will hear the matter in September.
Background
Single judge earlier said Patanjali exploited people's fear of COVID-19
The single-judge bench had earlier noted that Patanjali exploited people's fear of COVID-19 by advertising its 'Coronil' products as a cure.
The bench had said, "They're still chasing further profits by exploiting fear and panic among the general public by projecting a cure for coronavirus when actually their 'Coronil Tablet' is not a cure but rather an immunity booster for cough, cold and fever."