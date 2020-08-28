On Thursday, India reported nearly 77,000 new coronavirus infections, marking a record single-day spike for the second consecutive day. India's tally reached 33.84 lakh cases, while over 1,000 fresh fatalities brought the death toll to 61,716. At least seven states and union territories independently reported record spikes: Karnataka (9,386 new cases), Odisha (3,384), Chhattisgarh (1,438), Jharkhand (1,365), Uttarakhand (728), Tripura (385), and Chandigarh (188).

Till 8 am on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 33,10,234 COVID-19 cases, including 60,472 deaths, 7,25,991 active cases, and 25,23,771 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 33,84,543 cases and 61,716 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the number of recoveries also reached 25.8 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Thursday

Maharashtra: 7,33,568 total cases, 23,444 deaths, 5,31,563 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 4,03,242 total cases, 6,948 deaths, 3,43,930 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 3,93,090 total cases, 3,633 deaths, 2,95,248 recoveries. Karnataka: 3,09,792 total cases, 5,232 deaths, 2,19,554 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 2,08,419 total cases, 3,217 deaths, 1,52,893 recoveries. Delhi: 1,67,604 total cases, 4,369 deaths, 1,50,027 recoveries. West Bengal: 1,50,772 total cases, 3,017 deaths, 1,21,046 recoveries.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

9,386 new cases marked Karnataka's biggest spike. Odisha reported record 3,384 new cases, bringing the total to 90,986, including 65,323 recoveries. The death toll is 448 (excluding 53 non-COVID deaths). Record 1,365 new cases pushed Jharkhand's tally to 34,676, including 377 deaths and 23,119 recoveries. Chhattisgarh reported 1,438 new cases—the biggest spike yet—taking the total to 25,988, including 245 deaths and 14,607 recoveries.

A record spike of 728 cases brought Uttarakhand's tally to 17,277. 228 patients have died in the state while 11,775 have recovered. Tripura reported the highest single-day spike of 385 cases. The tally has reached 9,927 with 85 deaths and 6,697 recoveries. Chandigarh reported a record spike of 188 new cases, bringing the total to 3,564, which includes 43 deaths and 1,977 recoveries.

