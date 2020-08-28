The Delhi Police raced against time on Wednesday to reach a woman, who e-mailed United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, about her suicidal intentions. A resident of Rohini, the woman told him she would end her life if no help was made available to her within the "next two hours." The police's subsequent action lasted three hours and she was saved. Here's what happened.

After receiving the e-mail, the British PMO quickly alerted the Indian Embassy in London, that got in touch with the External Affairs Ministry. The MEA called Delhi Police Command Room and then the local police station was given the details. Thereafter, cops at Rohini's Aman Vihar Police Station conducted a three-hour-long extensive search before finally locating her.

Much to cops' fortunes, she had mentioned her mobile number and address in the mail to Johnson. However, despite incessant calls, she didn't answer. What added to the search party's woes was that the furnished address was incomplete. This prompted the police to launch a house-to-house hunt at 1 am. They managed to locate her after knocking the doors of 40 houses.

On the incident, Rohini DCP PK Mishra said, "The woman didn't take our calls. We sent teams to locate her...... but time was an issue. SHO of Aman Vihar police station went to Sector 21 Rohini with a team to find her."

Cops finally found her residence but the woman did not open the door even after multiple implorations. Instead, she started shouting, asking them to "go away." With no option left, the police called the fire brigade. Just as the brigade started breaking down the door, the woman came outside, looking disturbed. A cop said she started apologizing after seeing them.

The woman was staying at a rented house, which also housed 16-18 cats. The place was stinking, confirming that it hadn't been cleaned for long. Constable Anita who was present said the woman called the cats "her family." The divorced woman worked as a teacher at an MCD school, but resigned 2-3 years ago, and was living alone for ten years, Anita revealed.

The police called in two psychologists and a doctor. They were also briefly considering shifting the woman to the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences but didn't take her there. The police also helped her clean the house, made her take a bath, and fed her. A probe into the woman's background revealed that she was in deep debt.

