In a new development pertaining to the raging row around JEE, NEET examinations, ministers from six non-BJP-governed states filed a review plea in Supreme Court challenging the earlier order, that allowed the competitive tests to take place on schedule, despite worsening coronavirus situation. The petitioners told SC that in its August 17 order it didn't consider safety or logistical difficulties. Here are more details.

Context Exams scheduled for next month, students unhappy

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that JEE and NEET exams will be held from September 1-6 and September 13 respectively, much to some students' displeasure who wanted exams to be deferred. This week, several opposition parties lent support to students, saying it was draconian of Centre to hold exams amid coronavirus threat. However, the top agency said it won't put students at risk.

Plea As NTA remained adamant, states approached SC

With NTA being firm on conducting the tests, saying delaying them would waste a crucial year, states concluded it was best to go to SC with the plea. Moloy Ghatak from West Bengal, Jharkhand's Dr. Rameshwar Oraon, Dr. Raghu Sharma of Rajasthan, Amarjeet Bhagat from Chhattisgarh, Balbir Singh Sidhu from Punjab and Uday Ravindra Samant from Maharashtra asked SC to revisit its order.

Plea Exams will cause grave and irreparable harm: Plea

Filed through advocate Sunil Fernandes, the plea said that if the top court doesn't review its judgment then "grave and irreparable harm and injury will befall the student community of our country." The ministers said not only should the health and safety of aspirants be considered, but SC should note that public health could also be jeopardized if exams are held.

Statement Meanwhile, Sonia released video, asking Centre to listen to students

Today, Congress President Sonia Gandhi released a video statement, imploring the Centre to listen to students. To the aspirants, the 73-year-old said, "My dear students, I feel for you because you are now facing a very difficult situation. The issue of your exams, of when they should be held and where is the most important issue not only for you but your family too."

Quote Hope the government listens to you: Sonia

"You are our future. We depend on you to build a better India. Therefore, if any decision has to be taken regarding your future, it is important that it is being taken with your concurrence. I hope the government listens to you," she went on.

Rahul's words Why should the government force anything on students, asked Rahul

Her son, Rahul, also cornered Centre over the matter saying, "NEET-JEE aspirants' safety should not be compromised due to the failures of the government. The government must listen to all stakeholders and arrive at a consensus." The former Congress President also said he didn't understand why would a government force anything on students. "It's important that the government listens to the students," he said.

