India on Saturday reported a record single-day spike of over 78,000 coronavirus infections, bringing the nationwide tally to 35.4 lakh. The death toll reached 63,676 with over 900 fresh fatalities. At least six states and union territories independently saw record spikes: Maharashtra (16,867 new cases), Chhattisgarh (1,513), Madhya Pradesh (1,442), Rajasthan (1,407), Gujarat (1,282), and Chandigarh (261). Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 34,63,972 COVID-19 cases, 62,550 deaths

Till 8 am on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 34,63,972 COVID-19 cases, including 62,550 deaths, 7,52,424 active cases, and 26,48,998 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 35,39,696 cases and 63,676 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the number of recoveries also reached 27.12 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Saturday

Maharashtra: 7,64,281 total cases, 24,103 deaths, 5,54,711 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 4,15,590 total cases, 7,137 deaths, 3,55,727 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 4,14,164 total cases, 3,796 deaths, 3,12,687 recoveries. Karnataka: 3,27,076 total cases, 5,483 deaths, 2,35,128 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 2,19,457 total cases, 3,356 deaths, 1,62,741 recoveries. Delhi: 1,71,366 total cases, 4,404 deaths, 1,52,922 recoveries. West Bengal: 1,56,766 total cases, 3,126 deaths, 1,27,644 recoveries.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Maharashtra reported 16,867 new cases, the biggest single-day spike so far. Chhattisgarh saw a record spike of 1,513 cases. The total has reached 28,746 with 262 deaths and 15,818 recoveries. Madhya Pradesh reported 1,442 new cases, the biggest spike yet, bringing the total to 60,875. 1,345 people have died in the state while 46,413 have recovered.

Rajasthan saw a record spike of 1,407 cases, bringing the total to 78,777, which includes 1,030 deaths and 62,971 recoveries. A record spike of 1,282 cases brought Gujarat's total to 93,883. The death toll is 2,991 while 75,662 people have recovered. Chandigarh reported the highest single-day spike of 261 cases. The state's total has reached 3,985 including 45 deaths and 2,248 recoveries.

Key updates Andhra reports over 10,000 new cases; UP minister tests positive