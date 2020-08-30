Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hosted the 68th episode of his radio show 'Mann ki Baat'. In his address, the PM focused on his 'vocal for local' campaign, promoting traditional Indian toys and calling upon tech entrepreneurs to reinvent them. He also spoke at length about the importance of health and nutrition, declaring September a 'Nutrition Month'. Here's more on what he said.

Festivals Modi praises 'sense of discipline' while celebrating festivals

PM Modi opened by praising the unprecedented restraint seen in the celebration of festivals during the coronavirus pandemic. He noted the "sense of discipline" displayed by Indians while celebrating the festivals of Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam. He also shed light on a festival celebrated by the Tharu tribal community in Bihar's West Champaran, where people have traditionally observed a 60-hour lockdown called Barna.

Quote Modi appreciated farmers' efforts amid pandemic

Modi said, "Our farmers have proven their mettle even during the coronavirus pandemic. Sowing of kharif crops has been 7% higher than last year, paddy has been sown 10% higher, pulses 5%, coarse grain and oats cereals around 3%, oilseeds around 13%, and cotton has been sown 3% higher." He added, "I congratulate the farmers of our nation and bow down before their toil."

Toys Call for startups, entrepreneurs to focus on Indian toys

Modi also spoke about traditional Indian toys boost companionship against the more modern toys found in the market today. He called upon startups and tech entrepreneurs to "team up for toys," and occupy a larger share of the Rs. 7 lakh crore global toy industry. Pushing everyone to be "vocal for local toys," he suggested converting traditional Indian games into computer games.

Quote Modi compares Aatmanirbhar Bharat to Non-Cooperation Movement

Comparing his Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign to the Non-Cooperation Movement, Modi said, "When the Non-Cooperation Movement was launched, Mahatma Gandhi had said that it was an effort to make the countrymen realize the power of self-respect and self-reliance." He added, "It is our responsibility, to convert the seed which was sown during the Non-Cooperation Movement into a banyan tree of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)."

Nutrition September to be observed as 'Nutrition Month'

Across India, the month of September will be observed as 'Nutrition Month', Modi said. He said nutrition does not equate to the number of meals or the amount of food one consumes, but how many nutrients the body receives. "Are you getting iron, calcium, sodium, and vitamins?" Through public participation, nutrition awareness campaigns are being conducted in rural parts of India, he added.

Nutrition Modi suggests nutrition monitors, nutrition report cards at schools

Modi called for nutrition awareness among children through schools. "Like a class monitor, there should also be a nutrition monitor. There should also be a nutrition card, much like a grades report card," he said. Modi asked people to participate in a food and nutrition quiz and meme competition, to be organized on the MyGov portal during Nutrition Month.

Quote 'Agricultural database detailing nutritional value to be created'

Modi said, "An agricultural database is being created, which will contain complete information about the nutritional value of agricultural produce of each district. This can be a very useful repository for us all. Let us inspire everyone to eat healthy during Nutrition Month."

Quote 'Do gaz doori, mask zaroori'

Modi said, "The success of India's development journey will be sweet only with the participation of each and every citizen. It's important that every citizen remains healthy and happy, and that we defeat the coronavirus. The virus will only be defeated when you remain safe." "Do gaz doori, mask zaroori," he said, asking people to maintain physical distancing and wear masks.

Other details Modi displays confidence in Indian teachers to adapt to NEP