After a five-month pause, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is set to resume operations, with the Unlock 4.0 guidelines allowing phased resumption of metro rail services from September 7. The DMRC has prepared guidelines that will be modified once the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) issues the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Metro operations. Here's an overview of the guidelines.

Tokens banned to reduce contact

Reportedly, the token system will be banned and only smart cards will be allowed to limit contact between people. Recently, the Delhi Metro had also launched an automatic top-up facility to ensure contactless and cashless travel. This facility can be availed via the Autope application, which automatically recharges smart cards at the automatic fare collection (AFC) gates if the value is below Rs. 100.

Social distancing Number of passengers will be limited in each coach

According to NDTV, the number of passengers in each coach will be limited, however, authorities have not finalized a figure yet. Passengers will be allowed to sit on alternative seats, Hindustan Times reported, adding that standing will likely be allowed provided there is a six-feet distance between co-passengers. The DMRC has also put markers on floors at stations and platforms to ensure social distancing.

Quote Not all stations will be opened: Delhi Transport Minister

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot told NDTV, "All stations will not be opened. Those in containment zones will remain shut. Other than those, there are more stations that will remain shut. The list for the same will be prepared and people will be informed."

Other guidelines Here are other guidelines for the Metro services

Thermal screening will be conducted at stations and only passengers with normal body temperatures will be allowed to travel. Hand sanitizers will be provided at stations. Wearing masks is mandatory. Air conditioning will be controlled. Only three people will be allowed in elevators at a time. The train stoppage time will be increased to reduce crowding. Limited entry/exit points at stations will be opened.

History Metro operations suspended since March

Metro rail operations were suspended in March when the coronavirus lockdown was first announced. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had been pushing for the resumption of Metro services recently to bring the economy back on track considering the Delhi Metro is the chosen mode of transport for a sizable portion of the cash-strapped city's workforce.

