The Haryana government on Sunday revoked a recent order directing shops to remain shut on Mondays and Tuesdays. The move comes a day after the central government issued guidelines for the fourth phase of unlocking from the coronavirus lockdown, dubbed 'Unlock 4.0'. The central guidelines now restrict states and union territories from imposing local lockdowns without the Centre's consultation. Here are more details.

Details Haryana Minister announced revocation of order

Anil Vij, who is the Minister of Home and Health of Haryana, tweeted on Sunday, "The central government has not given states the authority to impose local lockdowns in the Unlock 4.0 guidelines..." Vij added, "Hence, the Haryana government's order dated August 28 regarding the shutdown of shops on Mondays and Tuesdays has been revoked. There will be no lockdown."

Past order On Friday, Haryana had ordered shut non-essential shops

On August 28, the Haryana government had ordered shut all shops and shopping malls in the market places of urban areas of the state, barring those selling essential goods and services, on Mondays and Tuesdays. The order also revoked an earlier directive dated August 21 regarding a weekend lockdown for all offices and shops, except those dealing with essential services.

Outbreak How bad is the outbreak in Haryana?