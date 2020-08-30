Last updated on Aug 30, 2020, 04:20 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written bySiddhant Pandey
The Haryana government on Sunday revoked a recent order directing shops to remain shut on Mondays and Tuesdays.
The move comes a day after the central government issued guidelines for the fourth phase of unlocking from the coronavirus lockdown, dubbed 'Unlock 4.0'.
The central guidelines now restrict states and union territories from imposing local lockdowns without the Centre's consultation.
Here are more details.
Anil Vij, who is the Minister of Home and Health of Haryana, tweeted on Sunday, "The central government has not given states the authority to impose local lockdowns in the Unlock 4.0 guidelines..."
Vij added, "Hence, the Haryana government's order dated August 28 regarding the shutdown of shops on Mondays and Tuesdays has been revoked. There will be no lockdown."
On August 28, the Haryana government had ordered shut all shops and shopping malls in the market places of urban areas of the state, barring those selling essential goods and services, on Mondays and Tuesdays.
The order also revoked an earlier directive dated August 21 regarding a weekend lockdown for all offices and shops, except those dealing with essential services.
As of Saturday, Haryana reported a total of 61,987 COVID-19 cases, with 1,391 cases being registered in the past 24 hours. 670 patients have died while 50,711 have recovered.
Overall, India reported 35,42,733 cases till Sunday morning after witnessing a record single-day spike of 78,760 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry.
The nationwide death toll is 63,498 while 27,13,933 people have recovered.
Love India news?
Subscribe to stay updated.