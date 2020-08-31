-
31 Aug 2020
Coronavirus: India's tally reaches 36.2L with nearly 80k new cases
Written bySiddhant PandeyIndia
India on Sunday reported nearly 80,000 new coronavirus infections, marking the biggest single-day spike so far. The nationwide tally has reached 36.2 lakh while the death toll reached 64,638 with over 900 fresh fatalities.
At least four states independently reported record single-day spikes in cases: Uttar Pradesh (6,233 new cases), Madhya Pradesh (1,558), Rajasthan (1,450), and Arunachal Pradesh (157).
Here are more updates.
Statistics
Health Ministry confirms 35,42,733 COVID-19 cases, 63,498 deaths
Till 8 am on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 35,42,733 COVID-19 cases, including 63,498 deaths, 7,65,302 active cases, and 27,13,933 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 36,19,141 cases and 64,638 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries also reached 27.7 lakh.
Worst-hit
How India's worst-hit states fared on Sunday
Maharashtra: 7,80,689 total cases, 24,399 deaths, 5,62,401 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 4,24,767 total cases, 3,884 deaths, 3,21,754 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 4,22,085 total cases, 7,231 deaths, 3,62,133 recoveries.
Karnataka: 3,35,928 total cases, 5,589 deaths, 2,42,229 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 2,25,632 total cases, 3,423 deaths, 1,67,543 recoveries.
Delhi: 1,73,390 total cases, 4,426 deaths, 1,54,171 recoveries.
West Bengal: 1,59,785 total cases, 3,176 deaths, 1,30,952 recoveries.
Biggest spikes
These states recorded their biggest spikes
Uttar Pradesh reported the biggest single-day spike of 6,233 cases.
A record spike of 1,450 cases brought Rajasthan's tally to 80,227, which includes 1,043 deaths and 65,093 recoveries.
Madhya Pradesh saw record 1,558 new cases bringing the total to 62,433, including 1,374 deaths and 47,467 recoveries.
Arunachal Pradesh reported 157 new cases—the biggest spike—taking the total to 4,034, including seven deaths and 2,822 recoveries.
Key updates
Maharashtra reports 16,000+ new cases; Jharkhand's tally crosses 38k
For the second consecutive day, Maharashtra reported over 16,000 new cases.
Tamil Nadu reported 6,495 new cases, the biggest spike since July 28.
Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka saw record spikes of 10,603 and 8,852 cases respectively.
Delhi reported over 2,000 new cases for the first time since July 10.
Jharkhand saw 1,323 new cases. The total reached 38,435, including 410 deaths and 26,448 recoveries.
Information
Odisha's tally crosses 1 lakh; Tripura reports 447 new cases
3,014 cases pushed Odisha's tally past one lakh. The total has reached 1,00,934, including 73,233 recoveries, while the death toll is 482 (excluding 53 non-COVID deaths). Tripura saw a spike of 447 cases, bringing the total to 11,326, which includes 98 deaths and 7,232 recoveries.