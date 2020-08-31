India on Sunday reported nearly 80,000 new coronavirus infections, marking the biggest single-day spike so far. The nationwide tally has reached 36.2 lakh while the death toll reached 64,638 with over 900 fresh fatalities.

At least four states independently reported record single-day spikes in cases: Uttar Pradesh (6,233 new cases), Madhya Pradesh (1,558), Rajasthan (1,450), and Arunachal Pradesh (157).

Here are more updates.