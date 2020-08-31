Unable to find a job, a 28-year-old man, identified as Anu, allegedly committed suicide in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Sunday. In the suicide note that police recovered, the deceased is said to have blamed his joblessness for the stress. Despite securing 77th rank in Kerala's Public Service Commission (PSC), he remained unemployed as the list was canceled after all vacancies were filled. Here's what happened.

Details Relative said he was "depressed," sat alone, lost appetite

Speaking to PTI, Anu's relative said he was depressed because of the list's cancelation. Reportedly, the list was canceled after 66 vacancies were filled. "He was not speaking to anyone, not eating properly, sitting alone in the dark," the relative said. Asianet quoted another person who said Anu "was tired" for the last three days. Anu's brother found him dead inside his room.

Protests Untimely demise sparked protests, opposition cornered ruling party

After the news of his demise surfaced, opposition parties, like BJP and Congress, targeted the Left-led state government, run by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. ABVP workers staged a protest outside the Secretariat and Youth Congress announced it would organize one outside the PSC office. Congress MLA Shafi Parambil is set to lead a hunger strike in front of the PSC office today.

Quote Parambil held CM and PSC responsible for tragic death

"Anu, who secured high rank in the main list of civil excise officer committed suicide due to the arrogance and stubbornness of the government. He is a victim of the stubbornness of CM," Parambil was quoted as saying by Kerala Kaumudi.

Demand State government should provide jobs to Anu's family: Opposition leader

Separately, Kerala's Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala also lashed out at the state government, while underlining that Anu was the sole breadwinner of his family. "If the validity of the list had been extended for three more months, this death could have been avoided," said Congress' Chennithala, who visited Anu's home, said. He also asked the government to provide jobs to Anu's family members.

Clash Reports of clash between parties also surfaced

Congress MLA KS Sabarinadhan also visited the home of the deceased to console the family, The Hindu reports. He put the blame on the state government, saying that the PSC list should have been extended by six months. Notably, when CPI(M) MLA CK Hareendran, who represents the Parassala Assembly segment, visited Anu's residence, he was welcomed by furious Yuva Morcha activists.

Denial However, PSC said holding it responsible for death is wrong

Facing the heat, PSC attempted to wash its hands off saying the list had already been extended once. PSC's Lopus Mathew told PTI that while the death was "unfortunate," it was not possible for the agency to give jobs to everyone who secured a rank. Meanwhile, a probe has been launched by the police after Anu's family leveled serious allegations against PSC.

Helpline numbers If you're feeling suicidal, please seek help