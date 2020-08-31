As many expected, India is extending the ban on international passenger flights. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a circular, confirming that scheduled commercial flight operations to and from India will remain suspended till September 30. The decision came in light of the COVID-19 situation prevailing in the country. Here's all you need to know about it.

Notice Notice to airlines and other concerned departments

Through the circular, issued on Monday, the aviation regulator notified airlines operating to and from India as well as other concerned parties about the suspension extension. It also noted that the restrictions will not apply to all-cargo international flight operations to and from India, in addition to the flights specifically approved by the DGCA.

Exception Air bubble flights will be continued

The DGCA also noted in the circular that "international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis." This refers to the special international flights that have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission and bilateral air bubble arrangements (for select categories of people) with the US, the UK, France, Germany, UAE, Qatar, and the Maldives.

Information Air bubbles could be created with more nations

Further, according to The Times of India, India is already in talks to create air bubbles with more countries, including Australia, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Nigeria, Bahrain, Israel, Kenya, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, and Bhutan.

Twitter Post Here is the complete notice from DGCA

Ban on international commercial passenger flights to and from India extended till 30th September, barring exceptions mentioned by the government pic.twitter.com/vbvRZSTJsr — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2020

Ban International flights were restricted back in March

To recall, India had halted the flight operations in March as part of the nationwide lockdown to contain COVID-19. Back then, both international and domestic flights were suspended, but since May, domestic flights have been operating at a limited capacity. Reportedly, the resumption of international flights would be mulled only when domestic flights start operating at 50% of their originally-approved summer schedule.

Capacity Currently, domestic flights are running at 35% capacity